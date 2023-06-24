Statistics Canada says Canadians travelled more to U.S. and overseas in April

An Air Canada jet takes off from Trudeau Airport in Montreal, Thursday, June 30, 2022. New figures from Statistics Canada show Canadians are taking more trips outside the country this year compared with 2022, but travel hasn’t yet returned to pre-pandemic levels.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

New figures from Statistics Canada show Canadians are taking more trips outside the country this year compared with 2022, but travel hasn’t yet returned to pre-pandemic levels.

Statistics Canada says Canadians residents took 875,900 return trips overseas in April, up 23.6 per cent from the same month in 2022.

In comparison, the federal statistics agency says Canadians took 1.2 million trips abroad in April 2019, before the pandemic.

Canadian travel across the border to the United States is also on the rise.

Statistics Canada says Canadian residents returned from 3.2 million trips to the U.S. in April, up 53.4 per cent from the number of trips taken in April 2022.

The agency says Canadian travel to the U.S. in April reached 83.7 per cent of the level from the same month in 2019.

Meanwhile, Statistics Canada says 373,200 overseas residents arrived in Canada in April, up 54.4 per cent over the same month a year earlier.

The agency says the number of overseas residents arriving in Canada in April was three-quarters the number from 2019.

The Canadian Press

