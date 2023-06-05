People board a bus to leave Khartoum, Sudan, Saturday, June 3, 2023, as fighting between the Sudanese Army and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces intensified. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP Photo

Sudan crisis: Canada to match $5 million in donations

Ottawa is matching donations to Canadian groups working to help people affected by the humanitarian crisis in Sudan.

The Humanitarian Coalition, which includes a dozen organizations, says Ottawa will match up to $5 million in funds donated by Canadians this month.

In mid-April, brazen violence broke out between Sudan’s military and its paramilitary force, turning the capital of Khartoum into a war zone from which Canada and other nations evacuated their citizens.

The United Nations says the conflict has displaced more than 1.3 million people, including at least 320,000 who have fled to neighbouring countries.

The Humanitarian Coalition says the money will help provide emergency food, water, shelter and health care to people in the region, through organizations such as Islamic Relief Canada and Plan Canada.

The group notes that East Africa is already grappling with food insecurity made worse by regional droughts linked to climate change.

