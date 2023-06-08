The Supreme Court of Canada will not hear the appeal of a Quebec man seeking compensation over imprisonment for crimes he says he did not commit. The Supreme Court of Canada is seen, Wednesday, August 10, 2022 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Supreme Court of Canada won’t hear unvaccinated woman’s case for organ donation

She was placed on a transplant wait-list, but was later told she would need to get the COVID-19 vaccine to receive an organ

The Supreme Court of Canada will not hear the appeal of an Alberta woman who was unwilling to be vaccinated in order to get a life-saving organ transplant.

Annette Lewis was diagnosed with a terminal disease in 2018 and was told she would not survive unless she received an organ transplant.

She was placed on a transplant wait-list in 2020, but was informed a year later she would need to get the COVID-19 vaccine to receive an organ.

Lewis said taking the vaccine would offend her conscience and argued the requirement violated her Charter rights to life, conscience, liberty and security of the person.

The case was dismissed by an Alberta court, which said the Charter has no application to clinical treatment decisions, in particular for doctors establishing preconditions for organ transplants.

The Alberta Court of Appeal upheld the decision, prompting Lewis’s appeal to the Supreme Court of Canada.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Tim Hortons to launch credit card through mobile rewards app
Next story
Documents reveal what happened inside the discord at Canada’s drug-price regulator

Just Posted

The Canadian Red Cross is calling on volunteers in northern British Columbia to assist with its Health Equipment Loan Program (HELP), a free service offering temporary access to medical equipment like canes and wheelchairs to people recuperating from illness or surgery, or those spending their final days at home. In this photo, Terrace Red Cross technician Robert Mitch repairs a wheelchair in 2018. (Black Press Media file photo)
Canadian Red Cross seeks volunteers for northern B.C. health equipment loan program

Matthew and Brittany Giesbrecht at the Small Business Awards gala held in Vancouver on June 6. ( The Speckled Sow/ Facebook)
Homegrown Vanderhoof Butchery snags top business award in B.C.

The Law Enforcement Torch Run to raise funds for Special Olympic Athletes was held in Prince Rupert on June 4. The group of athletes and supporters raised more than $1,200 to help local athletes attend tournaments in the North. Donations are still being accepted. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Law Enforcement Torch Run lights up fundraising for Special Olympic athletes in Prince Rupert

Prince Rupert Regional Hospital Administrator Julia Pemberton unveils a first of its kind harm reduction vending machine for Northern Health Authority on June 6. The machine will make available safe, clean supplies and personal items 24/7 for those who use drugs. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Northern Health harm reduction vending machine unveiled in Prince Rupert