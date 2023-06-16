Crews work on a controlled burn near Edson, Alta., in a Tuesday, June 13, 2023, handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Government of Alberta Fire Service

Crews work on a controlled burn near Edson, Alta., in a Tuesday, June 13, 2023, handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Government of Alberta Fire Service

Thousands allowed back home, but officials say wildfires still leaving many displaced

Evacuation orders lifted in B.C., Alberta, weather helping in Quebec

People in parts of Alberta and British Columbia are returning home after wildfire evacuation orders were lifted Thursday.

Thanks to recent rain and favourable winds, roughly 2,000 residents from Tumbler Ridge, B.C., were allowed to return home.

An evacuation order was also lifted for the town of Edson, Alta., and surrounding area, allowing more than 8,000 to return.

The ending of the order in Alberta comes six days after flames jumped fireguards outside the town 200 kilometres west of Edmonton and forced residents to get out.

A statement on Edson’s website says residents should remain ready to leave with four hours’ notice, and an evacuation alert status will remain in place.

Federal Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair says many people in Alberta, B.C. and Quebec have been able to return home, but thousands remain displaced due to fires across the country.

Blair says rain and cooler weather have helped improve the fire situation significantly in the Maritimes and parts of Quebec, but that’s not the case everywhere.

“The hot, dry and windy conditions in parts of Western Canada and in Ontario are exacerbating an already dangerous set of circumstances, and we know the peak of the wildfire season may still be several weeks away,” he said Thursday.

As of Thursday afternoon, the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre was reporting 446 active fires, of which 217 are out of control. The centre was reporting 127 fires in Quebec, 83 in Alberta, 70 in British Columbia and 56 in Ontario.

READ ALSO: Evacuation ends in Tumbler Ridge, B.C., as resident recalls terror when fire loomed

READ ALSO: Campfire ban lifted for Kamloops Fire Centre

B.C. Wildfires 2023wildfire

Previous story
RCMP say 15 dead after bus carrying seniors collides with semi truck in Manitoba
Next story
RCMP working to confirm identities of 15 killed on bus heading to Manitoba casino

Just Posted

Prince Rupert RCMP vehicles and yellow crime scene tape can be seen cordoning off a multi-residence property numbered 166 and 168 Silversides Drive where four people were found deceased on June 13. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert RCMP investigation continues into deaths of four people

Prince Rupert RCMP is investigating multiple deaths in the city stemming from one incident on June 13. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert RCMP investigates homicide after four people found dead

One of three stages at the ValhallaFest grounds during set up on June 11. (Hunter Wild/The Northern Sentinel)
Terrace’s ValhallaFest returns for 5th year with 42 acts

(Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Nolan Aaron Innes is the subject of the Prince Rupert RCMPs Wanted Wednesday online post for June 14. (Photo: supplied)
Prince Rupert Wanted Wednesday: Nolan Aaron Innes