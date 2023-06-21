Canadian Armed Forces members search around a series of islands on the Ottawa River near Fort William in the Pontiac Regional County Municipality, Que. on Tuesday, June 20, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

Two missing RCAF members found dead after helicopter crash near Petawawa

Four people were on board when chopper crashed during a training exercise

The Department of National Defence says two Royal Canadian Air Force members who had been missing since a Chinook helicopter crashed in eastern Ontario have been found dead.

The pair were found late Tuesday evening after an extensive search of the Ottawa River near Petawawa, Ont., about 160 kilometres northwest of Ottawa.

Four people were on board the helicopter when it crashed just after midnight Tuesday during a training exercise.

The Armed Forces says it is not releasing the names of the members who were killed out of respect for their families’ wishes.

The other two crew members were taken to hospital with minor injuries and have since been released.

The military says a full investigation into what caused the crash is underway.

