1 airlifted to hospital after semi collides with 3 vehicles on Coquihalla

The Coquihalla was closed for almost 12 hours on Monday

Hwy 5, Great Bear Snowshed looking north on Monday. (DriveBC)

A semi-truck that collided with three passenger vehicles is the reason the Coquihalla Highway was closed for about 12 hours on Monday.

The incident was first reported about 2 p.m. after a southbound commercial semi-truck pulling a loaded trailer collided with three passenger vehicles near the Great Bear Snowshed.

One person was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries, while another sustained only minor injuries. The driver of the semi-truck was uninjured.

The Coquihalla was closed until about 2 a.m. while investigators were on the scene.

RCMP have determined that heavy traffic and construction may have led to the crash, however, the investigation is still in the early stages.

Potential charges under the criminal code and/or BC Motor Vehicle Act have not been ruled out.

Anyone who may have information, including motorists who may have witnessed this collision or have dash cam video is asked to contact BCHP – Chilliwack at 604-702-4039.

