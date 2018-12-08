Photograph By KAMLOOPS THIS WEEK

1 of 2 B.C. men wanted in connection to home invasion, explosives in custody

Cameron Cole is charged with two counts of possessing an improvised explosive device

A Kamloops man who was wanted for numerous charges including the possession of an explosive device has turned himself in.

Cameron Cole, of St. Albert, Alberta, formerly of Kamloops, surrendered himself to the Kamloops RCMP Dec. 7, according to a statement issued by the Kamloops RCMP. He remains in custody pending an appearance before the courts.

Police have charged 35-year-old Cameron Cole with two counts of possessing an improvised explosive device, two counts of possessing an improvised explosive device with intent to endanger life, three counts of possessing a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm, storing a firearm contrary to regulations, possessing ammunition for the purpose of committing an offence, possessing a prohibited weapon and possession of a weapon while prohibited.

As of Thursday afternoon, Cole’s whereabouts were unknown to police, who have executed a search warrant at a commercial unit at 1-1485 Lorne St. as part of its ongoing investigation.

READ MORE: B.C. pair sought in connection to home invasion, bombs, drugs and weapons

This investigation began last January, when police were called to a Badger Drive residence in Dallas for a reported home invasion where officers saw firearms in plain view, leading police to get a search warrant.

That search yielded numerous firearms, bomb-making materials and a quantity of currency and narcotics, but no charges were issued at the time.

Three days later, police searched a residence in Westsyde in hopes of discovering more evidence. Both the Dallas and Westsyde homes were used by Cole.

— With files from Kamloops This Week

