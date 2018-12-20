One person trapped as B.C. city’s pier smashed in windstorm

Search and rescue crews on the way to rescue person stuck in White Rock storm

White Rock’s pier has split in half, and at least one person is stranded on the far end.

Today’s storm has dealt the 100-year-old structure a vicious beating.

“It’s almost split in half,” Peace Arch News reporter Aaron Hinks said from the scene just after 2 p.m. Thursday – moments before the structure collapsed.

“There’s at least one guy stranded on the far end of the pier. He can’t cross.”

In video taken this afternoon by PAN and shared on our Facebook page, sailboats that have broken loose from their moorings can seen be smashing against the pier.

READ MORE: Windstorm wallops Surrey, White Rock

Hinks said the pier handrailing where the boats have impacted “is gone.” Police are on the scene, he said, as are firefighters.

Search-and-rescue crews are en route.

“We’ve called out every organization we can think of that has a boat,” White Rock RCMP Const. Chantal Sears told PAN.

“I believe we reached out to the U.S. as well.

“Hopefully, the rest of (the pier) is structurally sound until (help arrives.)”

RCM-SAR5 spokesman Dean Donnelly told PAN a Cormorant search-and-rescue helicopter has been dispatched from Victoria to assist.

“This is a first-time event, ever,” Donnelly said of the storm’s impact.

The pier was officially opened on Nov. 14, 1914. The battering effect of storms in the decades that followed led to the addition of the breakwater in 1953.

The City of White Rock repaired and replaced damaged piles and cross-braces in April 2013; work that was deemed necessary during a 2010 inspection.

The city issued a news release at 3:15 p.m. Thursday: “#PSA: Statement from the City of White Rock regarding extreme weather. Note closures at White Rock Pier, Centennial Park trails and more due to extreme weather event. Updates on City’s website: ow.ly/cKMf30n47Ns

More to come…


tholmes@peacearchnews.com
