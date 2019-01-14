Search crews are still looking for one missing person after an avalanche on Mount Brewer. (Avalanche Canada)

UPDATE: Dad killed, son missing after avalanche in southeast B.C.

Rescue crews are still searching for a missing person

One man is dead and another is still missing after a snowmobile accident near Invermere Saturday night.

Columbia Valley RCMP said nine snowmobilers from Calgary were on Mount Brewer in the Purcell Mountains when they appear to have triggered an avalanche by “high marking.”

Avalanche Canada said the resulting “very large deep persistent slab” avalanche was 200 to 400 metres wide and ran for nearly 1,100 metres into a small lake.

A 51-year-old man was found dead with an activated airbag two metres under the surface.

The man’s 24-year-old son is still missing and believed to possibly be in the lake.

The RCMP dive team is continuing to search for the son.

