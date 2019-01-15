(Black Press Media files)

Woman killed in head-on crash near Vanderhoof

RCMP say driver crossed the centre line and hit a loaded fuel tanker truck

One woman died in a four-vehicle crash on Highway 16 east of Vanderhoof Monday night.

RCMP said the crash happened just before 6 p.m. 10 kilometres east of Vanderhoof, near Shanley Road.

Crash investigators found an eastbound Ford SUV had crossed the centre line and collided head-on with an oncoming loaded fuel tanker truck and two vehicles following the truck.

The solo occupant of the SUV, a woman in her 60s, was killed, while the other drivers received minor injuries.

Police said there was no spill from the tanker truck.

Police were still investigating the cause, but said roads were slippery and conditions were foggy on the below-freezing night.

The BC Coroners Service declined to provide any information on the deceased.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 250-567-2222 and quote file 2019-134.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

