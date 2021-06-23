A whitewater kayaker does a roll as he paddles on the Yukon River in Whitehorse, YK, Friday, July, 22, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

A whitewater kayaker does a roll as he paddles on the Yukon River in Whitehorse, YK, Friday, July, 22, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

100-year flood level on Yukon River prompts warning to village of Carmacks

Rapid melt of the winter snowpack concerning as river levels are currently at critical thresholds

The water level on the Yukon River at the village of Carmacks keeps rising, prompting a flood warning from the territory.

A statement from the territory says the river is at a level only seen once every 100 years.

The forecasts calls for temperatures in the high 20s, which the statement says will set off a rapid melt of the winter snowpack upstream.

The snowpack was above average this winter and the statement says scattered showers are also possible for the area later in the week.

It says river levels are currently at critical thresholds in Carmacks and could increase further.

Flood-prone property owners are advised to have a plan in place while the territory warns the public needs to stay clear of fast-flowing rivers and unstable riverbanks.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Evacuations in northwest B.C., flood warnings, watches issued as rivers swell

flooding

Previous story
More bypassing AstraZeneca for 2nd COVID-19 shot after NACI advice
Next story
B.C. study probes if more time in the shade as a child prevents skin cancer in adulthood

Just Posted

Northwest cancer patients in medical trials may soon have access to follow-ups closer to home. Dr. Rob Olson stands in front of a linear accelerator at the BC Cancer - Prince George centre. The machine is used to deliver SABR treatment to clinical trial patients. (Photo: supplied)
Pilot project brings access to care closer to home for north coast cancer patients

CVSE officer checking out all the trucks before the convoy, which started at Riverlodge Recreational Centre in Kitimat BC and finished at the George Little Park in Terrace BC. (Jacob Lubberts photo)
VIDEO: Kitimat truck drivers rally together in honour of 215 bodies discovered at Kamloops Residential School

FILE – Perry Bellegarde, National Chief of the Assembly of First Nations, takes part in an event on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Indigenous Peoples Day must be a ‘call to action’, says Assembly of First Nations chief

Department of Oceans and Fisheries has announced as of July 19 chinook salmon is not to be fished in certain areas in BC tidal waters until July. Spring chinook salmon are seen swimming. (Photo courtesy Michael Humling, US Fish & Wildlife Service)
Chinook Salmon limits set to zero in some BC tidal waters