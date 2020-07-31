Bernard Avenue in Downtown Kelowna on July 27, 2020. (Aaron Hemens - Black Press Media)

130 cases of COVID-19 linked to Kelowna as reporting classification changes

Four new cases across Interior Health region

Interior Health (IH) is reporting a total of 130 cases of COVID-19 in the Kelowna area between June 26, when exposure events were first noted, and today, July 30.

The jump in cases from the 90 announced on Monday is due to a classification change that now sees the health authority report all cases in Kelowna and not just those tied to specific events and businesses downtown in early July and over the Canada Day holiday.

“We now know the situation has shifted into more broad community transmission beyond these initial cases in downtown Kelowna,” said Karl Hardt, IH’s media spokesperson when the changes were announced on Wednesday, July 29.

“This new reporting will more accurately reflect what is happening in the city and region at this time.”

Four new cases of the virus were recorded in the Interior Health region, as 29 cases were recorded province-wide.

That brings the total number of test-positive cases in the health authority to 360 and the provincial case total sits at 3,591.

There have been no new deaths, keeping the total number of lives lost due to the novel coronavirus at 194, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said.

Five people across the province are battling the virus in hospital.

READ MORE: Kelowna COVID-19 reporting strategy shifted due to ‘broad community transmission’

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Province restricts non-resident travel to Haida Gwaii amid COVID outbreak

Just Posted

Province restricts non-resident travel to Haida Gwaii amid COVID outbreak

Provincial staff will enforce travel restrictions from islands, mainland for remainder of outbreak

COVID-19: No new cases on Haida Gwaii in past 24 hours

Old Massett invites residents to take part in ‘Elders Compassion Contest’

Safety board says poor maintenance caused ship fire off Haida Gwaii

Container ship engine room fire started when cold fuel oil added into high temperature tank

New Yahgulanaas art connected to Naden Harbour conflict

Michael Nicoll Yahgulanaas watercolour painting partly inspired by Haida matriarchs

Haida Gwaii COVID cases may be flown to mainland: health officials

Community health nurse says ‘there were a lot of swabs’ over the weekend

B.C. records 29 more COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

Five people are battling the disease in hospital

DFO will not lay charges against Texan who snatched baby seal in Port McNeill

Public education about marine mammal safety better route, DFO says

130 cases of COVID-19 linked to Kelowna as reporting classification changes

Four new cases across Interior Health region

CBSA cracks down on U.S. travellers heading for Alaska then staying in B.C.

U.S. travellers approved to enter Canada will have a deadline to return back over border

B.C. tackles wildfire prediction, new strategies to respond

Interior universities team up to gather, model data

85% of B.C. wildfires since April have been human-caused

August is usually the hottest month of the year – bringing with it most of B.C.’s wildfires

COVID-19: Minimum income for farm tax status waived in B.C.

B.C. Liberals want to allow food sale from home kitchens

‘Dangerous game’ on rail line killed Surrey teen in 2018: B.C. coroner

Jack Stroud, 15, died on July 4, 2018 after being struck by a train

BC Ferries passengers travelling for medical reasons to get priority boarding

To qualify for priority boarding, a passenger will need to provide a doctor’s letter

Most Read