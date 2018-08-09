One in seven Canadians admits to driving high, according to the National Cannabis Survey. (Cannabis Culture/Flickr photo)

14% of people admit to driving after smoking pot: Stats Canada

Number considerably lower in B.C., where only 8% reported driving high

One in seven Canadians has admitted to getting behind the wheel while high, according to Statistics Canada.

The figures were released Thursday as part of the National Cannabis Survey, which the agency is carrying out prior to the drug becoming legal across the country on Oct. 17.

The survey suggests 14 per cent of people drove within two hours of consuming marijuana, while another five per cent were a passenger with a driver who had consumed it within two hours.

The number of high drivers was considerably lower in B.C., where only eight per cent of people said they’ve driven high.

Canada-wide, men were twice as likely as women to report getting behind the wheel high. The behaviour was more than four times as common among regular marijuana users than occasional ones.

Notably, people aged 15-24 reported using cannabis three times as much as older people, but their rates of driving high were nearly equal.

Under the incoming pot legalization laws, drivers with between two and five nanograms per millimetre of tetrahydrocannabinol, the main active ingredient in pot, in their blood could net a fine of $1,000. Those with five or more nanograms per millimetre would face a minimum fine of $1,000, and up to five years of jail time for repeated offences.

The federal government is set to approve a roadside saliva test for marijuana use by mid-August.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATE: Volatile Telegraph Creek wildfires merge overnight
Next story
Holocaust survivor Philip Riteman dies at 96: ‘Better to love than hate’

Just Posted

In Pictures: Skidegate hosts first Pacific Unity basketball series

Indigenous teams from Tonga/Hawai’i, Aoteraoa/New Zealand, and Skeena compete in U22 series

Bomb squad approves clean-up of Q.C. house fire and explosion

Water, traffic restrictions remain in effect as firefighters continue to suppress smouldering fire

Campfires banned on Haida Gwaii

Risk of wildfire now rated as “extreme”

In Pictures: Masset painted rainbow for Haida Gwaii Pride

Masset Pride parade shows LGBTQ2+ support on Haida Gwaii

Telus aims to build cellphone tower in Port Clements

Thirty-metre tower would provide full voice and wireless data to Port

Not just loaves of bread: Corgis look to shine at inaugural race

Peanut and Waffles will duke it out for the $500 grand prize at the Vancouver horse track

3rd strong earthquake shakes Lombok as death toll tops 300

Magnitude 5.9 earthquake caused panic, damage to buildings, landslides and injuries

Police call B.C. pharmacy’s use of panic button ‘unnecessary’

Pharmacist should have used 911 or non-emergency numbers when pharmacist felt they needed to push.

16 months later, B.C. mudslide evacuees allowed to return home

Residents of two Sunnybrae properties near Salmon Arm can return but will remain on evacuation alert

Pence outlines plan for new Space Force by 2020

President Donald Trump has called for a ‘separate but equal’ space force

Holocaust survivor Philip Riteman dies at 96: ‘Better to love than hate’

Riteman was born in Poland and as a teenager, his family was captured by the Nazis

14% of people admit to driving after smoking pot: Stats Canada

Number considerably lower in B.C., where only 8% reported driving high

Federal government to sell B.C. coal terminal

Transport Canada has announced its divesting from federally-owned Ridley Terminals in Prince Rupert

Postmen collecting donations for people impacted by Telegraph Creek wildfires

Non-profit organization seeks gift cards and an array of items to help those in need

Most Read