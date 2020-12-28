A design rendering of Canada’s first-ever Tsunami evacuation tower to be built in Haida Gwaii will improve the safety of students and community members in case of a seismic emergency. (image provided by Ministry of Education)

A design rendering of Canada’s first-ever Tsunami evacuation tower to be built in Haida Gwaii will improve the safety of students and community members in case of a seismic emergency. (image provided by Ministry of Education)

$16.5 million tsunami safety tower and seismic upgrades for Haida Gwaii community

Haida Gwaii will be home to Canada’s first-ever tsunami tower in Masset

The North Coast community of Masset will be home to the first-ever in Canada, tsunami evacuation tower. The tower will be built starting in the summer of 2021 on the property of Gudangaay Tlaat’sa Naay (GTN) Secondary school in Haida Gwaii.

The $16.5 million funding from the provincial government through the Seismic Mitigation Program is assisted by a $250,000 contribution from School District 50 Board of Education to make capital and safety improvements to the school.

The project will create better protection for the community in an earthquake, Jennifer Rice parliamentary secretary for emergency preparedness and MLA for the North Coast, said.

The 10 metre high tower will increase safety and lessen road congestion in the event of a seismic emergency, Rice said. She has seen first hand the traffic build-up to the current evacuation safety which is 10 km away along one road.

The new steel tower has a capacity for an estimated 250 people and will be built primarily to accommodate the students and staff at a newly amalgamated K-12 education facility. It will include storage for emergency supplies.

Rice said while the provincial government has been upgrading schools for seismic safety over the past couple of years Masset’s safety needed to be taken one step further because of the low ground in the north Haida Gwaii area. While the tower alone costs $2.3 million, the rest of the funds for the project will provide 100 per cent seismic upgrades to the school.

“Masset is a unique community, which is why our local families need a unique school to ensure students can be successful and safe, especially if a major disaster were to occur,” Rice said.

The one-of-a-kind project will be constructed at Gudangaay Tlaat’sa Naay (GTN) Secondary school. Once completed, the project will be home to an amalgamated GTN and Tahaygen Elementary facility which will serve Masset students and families.

In addition to safety improvements, the project will also include renovations to ensure the school is suitable for students in every grade. This includes the addition of a new main entrance, special education room, and the creation of a secondary Xaad Kil Haida language learning space.

With funding from the Province now in place, it will be up to the Haida Gwaii School Board to move the project forward, the Ministry of Education said.

“This means the board will own and operate the tower, and be responsible for access and planning, as well as ensuring it is supplied with goods for emergencies.”

Construction is expected to be completed by the fall of 2022.

We are so thrilled to be moving forward with this project as it will embody many things for our students,” Dana Moraes, chair of the Haida Gwaii Board of Education said. “Most importantly, a safer learning environment, but also it will provide additional educational opportunities and will house our students in one location, which will offer many remarkable opportunities.”

 
K-J Millar | Journalist 
Send K-J email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
More than 190,000 ceiling fans recalled after blades fly off
Next story
What’s at stake for the main political parties as an election looms in 2021

Just Posted

A design rendering of Canada’s first-ever Tsunami evacuation tower to be built in Haida Gwaii will improve the safety of students and community members in case of a seismic emergency. (image provided by Ministry of Education)
$16.5 million tsunami safety tower and seismic upgrades for Haida Gwaii community

Haida Gwaii will be home to Canada’s first-ever tsunami tower in Masset

Santa was working hard on Dec. 18 making toys, when The Northern View peaked into his workshop. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Santa Claus is coming to town!

Despite a difficult year, the guy in red is still headed to Haida Gwaii

Black Press Media's 2020 photos of the year.
Black Press Media’s best photos of 2020

See the story behind our most impactful images of the year

Santa Claus can be seen in many places at this time of year. Do you know about the history of Santa? (Pixabay.com)
QUIZ: Put your knowledge of Christmas to the test

How much do you really know about the iconic Dec. 25 holiday and its traditions?

A deer was spotted in October 2020 in Prince Rupert, B.C., with a bright pink yoga ball stuck in its antlers. (Kayla Vickers/Chronicles Of Hammy The Deer Official Page)
Oh deer: A look at B.C.’s top animal stories of 2020

From puppies to a very special goose, 2020 brought out the best in our fluffy friends

People line up at the London Airport to get out of the country as a new variant of COVID-19 is found in the U.K. Most countries have banned flights from the U.K. including Canada where there are no flights allowed until at least Jan. 6. (AP Photo)
B.C. has its first confirmed case of COVID-19 variant from the U.K.

The Island resident flew from the U.K. to Vancouver on Dec. 15

Rhonda Comeau of Salmo is recovering at home after heart attacks that followed her confrontation with a customer at Empire Coffee in Nelson on Nov. 20. Photo: Submitted
Nelson hotel mask confrontation: perpetrator arrested, victim recovering

Jeremy Undershute is expected to be charged with assault

FILE – Registered nurse Liana Perruzza attends to a patient in a COVID positive room in the COVID-19 intensive care unit at St. Paul’s hospital in downtown Vancouver, Tuesday, April 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
More than 15,000 people have died in Canada due to COVID-19

Quebec figures pushed Canada to this grim milestone

Michelle Chester, director of employee health services at Northwell Health, holds a bottle containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at Northwell Health’s Long Island Jewish Valley Stream hospital in Valley Stream, N.Y., on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Eduardo Munoz/Pool via AP)
Remote B.C. First Nations to begin getting Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine this week

Tahltan Nation amongst first recipients

A screenshot of Rich Coleman’s deleted tweet. (Twitter/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Former cabinet minister Coleman deletes inaccurate tweet downplaying COVID-19 death rate

The tweet drew harsh criticism on social media

Members of Parliament gather for a group photo in the temporary House of Commons in the West Block of Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
What’s at stake for the main political parties as an election looms in 2021

Here’s a look at some of the factors at play that could shape how or when that election is called

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Olivia Meleta, a high school math teacher, is photographed near her Thornhill, Ont., home on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. From texting friends on the sly to downloading apps that spit out answers, educators say the pandemic-induced move to an online classroom has offered up a wealth of tech-driven workarounds to actually doing the work. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
Cheating a ‘free-for-all’ at virtual high schools, Canadian teachers say

Stress from the pandemic has collided with the pressure to get good grades

Debbie Drew poses for a photo with her father Graham Drew during her visit to a long-term care home in British Columbia in this undated handout photo. She said visiting restrictions that were initially needed at facilities like the Lynn Valley Care Centre are now causing more harm than good for her dad and other residents mostly confined to their rooms. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Debbie Drew *MANDATORY CREDIT*
Visit restrictions contributed to depression among care home residents: doctor

Findings released last month show a seven per cent rate of increase in antipsychotic use

Most Read