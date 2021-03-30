Susanne Till, a single mother of three children, is one of six surviving victims in an attack that saw six others stabbed at Lynn Canyon library in North Vancouver. One woman died. (GoFundMe)

$173,000 raised for single mother who survived North Vancouver stabbing

Susanne Till is described by her close friend as a hardworking mother of three

Susanne Till is one of six surving victims in a fatal Saturday stabbing at Lynn Canyon library in North Vancouver.

Till’s friends, including Kirsten Emerson, launched a fundraising campaign to support her once she leaves the hospital. As of Tuesday afternoon, more than $173,000 was raised for the single mother of three.

Emerson said in a statement that Till is the type of person who is quick to offer help and deliver baked goods to friends.

“Many caring comments and donations have flooded in from people who have never met her but have laughed at her memes, bought kids toys from her or met her on a single parents group camping trip,” she added.

RELATED: Teacher who survived North Vancouver stabbing hailed as ‘hero’ for fending off attacker

Mike Little, the mayor of the district of North Vancouver, said Monday that he’s heard many stories of bravery and kindness in the aftermath of the attack.

Little said he’s heard about restaurant staff helping the injured, strangers rushing to administer first aid and other acts of compassion and bravery that will be recognized in coming months.

Yannick Bandaogo, 28, faces a second-degree murder charge and is due back in court on Thursday.

Michelle Tansey, the acting officer-in-charge of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team, told a news conference Monday that police don’t believe radicalization was a factor in the attack, and that the suspect did not know the victims.

One woman was killed in the attack and six people, ranging in age from 22 to 78, were injured.

VIDEO: Suspect in custody after 1 woman dead, multiple stabbed in North Vancouver

