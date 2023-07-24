Believed to be ‘off the grid’: 2 B.C. children still missing after 6 days of Amber Alert

From top left, clockwise: 74-year-old Robert Bolton, Verity Bolton, 53-year-old Abraxas Glazov, 10-year-old Joshuah Bolton and eight-year-old Aurora Bolton. Joshuah and Aurora are part of an Amber Alert issued July 19, 2023 after their mother, Verity, failed to returned them July 17 following a planned vacation. (Surrey RCMP) The large travel trailer police believe they are travelling with. (Surrey RCMP) New footage from Saturday, July 15 shows Verity Bolton outside a grocery store in Kamloops. (Surrey RCMP) New surveillance footage of the 2012 Dodge 2500 (BC Licence SJ2708) that police suspect to be associated with the suspect, shown hauling a a large white bumper pull horse/utility trailer. (Surrey RCMP) Video surveillance of eight-year-old Aurora Bolton, left, and 10-year-old Joshuah Bolton. (Surrey RCMP) Surrey RCMP display a board of images of 10-year-old Joshuah Bolton, his sister eight-year-old Aurora, their mother Verity and the vehicle they’re believed to be in. Police provided updated surveillance images of the vehicle and Verity being spotted leaving a grocery story in Kamloops on July 15. (Lauren Collins) Left: Robert Bolton from surveillance images at a gas station in Merritt and surveillance images of the dark blue 2012 Dodge 2500, BC Licence SJ2708, pulling a fifth-wheel after picking up Robert Bolton in Chilliwack on June 30. (Surrey RCMP) Surrey RCMP have released surveillance footage on Robert Bolton, 74. Robert Bolton is the father of Verity Bolton, and he’s believed to be one of two men accompanying Verity and her children 10-year-old Joshuah and eight-year-old Aurora. (Surrey RCMP)

UPDATE: 2:50p.m.

Investigators believe that the parental abduction of Aurora and Joshuah Bolton was pre-meditated.

An Amber Alert has been in effect for six days after the children were not returned to their primary caregiver, in Surrey, after a vacation with their mother, Verity Bolton.

Verity picked up the children on June 28 and failed to return them home on July 17. On July 19, an Amber Alert was activated.

The RCMP suspect that Verity, her father Robert Bolton, her boyfriend Abraxas Glazov, and the two children, are living “off the grid,” in a rural area.

Robert Bolton is a 74-year-old man from the Chilliwack area. On June 30, Verity met up with her father at his residence and he has not returned home since. The RCMP says that Robert has health concerns and may be confused or disoriented. The circumstances around this are part of the ongoing investigation.

Abraxas Glazov is a 53-year-old man from Nelson, who has connections to the Deadman Valley and Vidette Lake area. He is an outdoorsman who enjoys fishing and he has a history of living “off the grid” for periods of time.

The Deadman Valley is located between Cache Creek and Kamloops, while Vidette Lake is about 84 km northeast of Cache Creek.

Black Press Media reached out to Nelson police who stated they have no reason to believe the children, Verity, her father or Glazov have been in the Nelson area.

“The public is going to play a major role in locating Aurora and Joshuah,” said Media Relations Officer, Sergeant Tammy Lobb. “We need the public to be alive to the information and photos we have shared and to be our eyes and ears and continue to call us with any tips and possible sightings.”

Original:

Two children from Surrey, B.C. have now been reported as missing for six days.

The children, Joshuah, 10, and Aurora Bolton, 8, left for vacation with their mother, Verity Bolton, who does not have sole custody, on June 28. The children were not returned home to their father, who is the primary caregiver of the children on July 17, and attempts to contact Verity were unsuccessful.

A province-wide Amber Alert was issued for the children on July 19, by the Surrey RCMP.

Investigators believe that Verity is taking active steps to prevent the return of the children to their father.

The RCMP has expressed concern for the overall mental health and well-being of Verity and her ability to care for the children.

Since June 28, there have been sightings of Verity and the children in Chilliwack, Kelowna, Merritt and Kamloops.

The children were last seen on July 7, on security camera footage at a gas station in Merritt.

Verity was last seen on security camera footage at a grocery store in Kamloops on July 15.

It is suspected that the children are also travelling with Verity’s father, 74-year-old Robert Bolton, and her boyfriend, 53-year-old Abraxas Glazov.

The children, Verity and the two men are believed to be travelling in a dark blue Dodge Ram 2500 with a horse trailer and a travel trailer.

Investigators believe that the children are still in the province of B.C.

Police launched a tip line for any information about their location. Any tips can be directed to 604-599-7676, or through email at surreyamberalert@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

The RCMP ask that people call 911 immediately to report a sighting. Do not approach Verity or the children.

A timeline of the children and Verity’s whereabouts has been compiled below.

