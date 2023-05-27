Chad Colivas was shot and killed March 21 in a home on Latimer Street.

2 charged in 2022 fatal shooting of 41-year-old B.C. man

Man, 22, charged with 2nd-degree murder; woman, 30, charged with manslaughter

More than a year after a 41-year-old Abbotsford man was killed in shooting, two people have been charged in connection with his death.

Tanner Fox, 22, and 30-year-old Laetitia Acera, both from Abbotsford, are facing charges in relation to the 2022 homicide of Abbotsford resident, Chad Colivas, 41. Fox is charged with second-degree murder. while Acera is facing a charge of manslaughter.

READ MORE: Police say Abbotsford fatal shooting not linked to gang conflict

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team announced the charges Saturday (May 27).

Abbotsford Police were called to a home in the 3500-block of Latimer Road on March 21, 2022 just before 10 a.m. for a report of a shooting. Officers and B.C. Emergency Health Services paramedics arrived at the home and found Colivas suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police say the shooting is not believed to be associated to the B.C. gang conflict.

