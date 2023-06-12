2 motorbike crashes during Kelowna Ride for Dad sends 2 to hospital, including RCMP

Two separate crashes at the Kelowna Ride for Dad convoy on Sunday sent people to the hospital, including an RCMP officer.

The first incident occurred at approximately 10:16 a.m. on June 11, when a police officer on motorcycle, who was escorting the convoy, was involved in a collision at the intersection of Harvey Avenue and Pandosy Street.

Cpl. Michael Gauthier of the Kelowna RCMP said that the officer suffered minor injuries and has been released from the hospital.

The second incident occurred approximately 30 minutes later when a participant of the convoy collided with a vehicle at the intersection of Highway 97 and Hudson Road. The convoy was travelling westbound on the highway when the rider was involved in a crash with a vehicle that was travelling south through the intersection. The road was temporarily closed to traffic while emergency services analyzed the incident

The rider was taken to the hospital and their current injury status is unknown.

