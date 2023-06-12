A police bike has been damaged. (Brittany Webster Photo)

A police bike has been damaged. (Brittany Webster Photo)

2 motorbike crashes during Kelowna Ride for Dad sends 2 to hospital, including RCMP

The convoy took place along Highway 97 on June 11

Two separate crashes at the Kelowna Ride for Dad convoy on Sunday sent people to the hospital, including an RCMP officer.

The first incident occurred at approximately 10:16 a.m. on June 11, when a police officer on motorcycle, who was escorting the convoy, was involved in a collision at the intersection of Harvey Avenue and Pandosy Street.

Cpl. Michael Gauthier of the Kelowna RCMP said that the officer suffered minor injuries and has been released from the hospital.

The second incident occurred approximately 30 minutes later when a participant of the convoy collided with a vehicle at the intersection of Highway 97 and Hudson Road. The convoy was travelling westbound on the highway when the rider was involved in a crash with a vehicle that was travelling south through the intersection. The road was temporarily closed to traffic while emergency services analyzed the incident

The rider was taken to the hospital and their current injury status is unknown.

READ MORE: 2 motorcycles hit, including RCMP bike on Highway 97 in Central Okanagan

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Breaking NewsCity of KelownaRCMP

Previous story
PODCAST: Award winning authors Susan Musgrave and Sam Wiebe talk about their latest books
Next story
Catalytic converter thefts up 60% year-on-year in Canada: report

Just Posted

BC Lions running back James Butler dives in for a touchdown during first half CFL football action against the Calgary Stampeders in Calgary, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. Do you know how many teams are in the Canadian Football League?THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
QUIZ: How much do you know about summer sports and recreation?

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for the Okanagan, Nicola and Boundary regions Saturday morning, June 10, 2023. (Black Press file photo)
Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Okanagan, Nicola, Boundary

BC Wildfire Service on the scene of a wildfire near Terrace’s Northwest Regional Airport on June 8. (Viktor Elias/Terrace Standard)
BC Wildfire Service investigating fire near Terrace airport as human-caused

The Canadian Red Cross is calling on volunteers in northern British Columbia to assist with its Health Equipment Loan Program (HELP), a free service offering temporary access to medical equipment like canes and wheelchairs to people recuperating from illness or surgery, or those spending their final days at home. In this photo, Terrace Red Cross technician Robert Mitch repairs a wheelchair in 2018. (Black Press Media file photo)
Canadian Red Cross seeks volunteers for northern B.C. health equipment loan program