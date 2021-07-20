Neutrogena Beach Defense and Ultra Sheer sunscreens have been recalled by Johnson & Johnson Inc. due to elevated levels of benzene. July 17, 2021. (Source: Health Canada)

Neutrogena Beach Defense and Ultra Sheer sunscreens have been recalled by Johnson & Johnson Inc. due to elevated levels of benzene. July 17, 2021. (Source: Health Canada)

2 Neutrogena spray-on sunscreens recalled due to elevated levels of benzene

Health Canada warns that frequent exposure to elevated levels of benzene has been linked to cancer

Johnson & Johnson is recalling two types of spray-on sunscreen after testing indicated elevated levels of benzene.

The recall applies to all lots of Neutrogena Beach Defense and Ultra Sheer aerosol sunscreens for both adults and children with SPF 30, 45 and 60.

Health Canada says consumers should stop using these products, warning that frequent and long-term exposure to elevated levels of benzene has been linked to serious health risks including leukemia and other cancers.

The agency says similar recalls were issued in the United States after independent laboratory Valisure found elevated levels of benzene in several sunscreen and after-sun products.

In a news release announcing the voluntary U.S. recall last week, Johnson & Johnson says benzene is not an ingredient in any of its sunscreens, but low levels were detected in some samples of certain aerosol sunscreen finished products. The health giant says it’s investigating the issue.

Health Canada is urging Canadians to continue to wear sunscreen to protect themselves from sun damage and says anyone with health concerns related to the recalled products should contact a medical professional.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Weather

Previous story
Jeff Bezos alongside youngest, oldest 2 people to ever reach edge of space
Next story
At least 70% of vehicle sales must be ZEVs to achieve Ottawa’s emissions plan: report

Just Posted

The United States border crossing is seen on March 18, 2020 in Lacolle, Que. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Fully vaccinated U.S. citizens can enter Canada Aug. 9, rest of world Sept. 7

CityWest announced on July 12 a new expansion to the south parts of B.C. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
CityWest expands south for the first time in 111 years

Prince Rupert’s homegrown talent, Alycia Butterworth is seen with Olympic Team Canada Running mate Regan Yee from Hazleton. The pair are running for gold in the 2020 Olympics in Japan starting July 19, 2021. (Photo: supplied A. Butterworth)
Prince Rupert runner jumps hurdles to make the 2020 Olympics

Adeana Young was selected on July 12 to run as the Green Party candidate for Skeena-Bulkley Valley in the next federal election. (Submitted Photo/Green Party of Canada Skeena-Bulkley Valley EDA)
Greens choose Adeana Young as candidate for Skeena—Bulkley Valley