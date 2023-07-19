The Skywater at Molava building on Lakeshore Road in Kelowna. (Submitted)

2 Okanagan homes listed as grand prizes in Dream Home lottery

Tickets are available until Oct. 12 or until sold out

Have you ever thought of owning a home you never thought you had the chance to call yours?

Well now is your chance as two of the nine Dream Home Lottery grand prizes are located in the Central Okanagan.

The Kelowna home available to win is in the Skywater at Molava building at 3340 Lakeshore Road (unit #1107) and features a view of Okanagan Lake. The two-bedroom, one bathroom home is 805 square feet inside and an additional 177 external square feet. The prize also comes with a 2023 Tesla Model X Long Range, a 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 High Country edition, a 2023 Crownline SS 200 lakeboat, $50,000 for furniture, $30,000 in travel gift cards, $10,000 to Save on Foods (or $7,500 cash), $10,000 Esso gift card (or $7,500), and $1 million cash. The prize is valued at more than $2.6 million.

Located on Okanagan Centre Road West in Lake Country, the other available home to win is valued at more than $2.5 million. The house has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, is 2,735 square feet, and overlooks Okanagan Lake. On top of the house, the prize also includes a 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 High Country edition, a 2023 BMW IX XDrive50 Electric, a 2023 Crownline SS 200 lakeboat, $50,000 for furniture, $10,000 to Save on Foods (or $7,500 cash), $10,000 Esso gift card (or $7,500), and $750,000 in cash.

Despite being the prize homes for 2023, the Lake Country home won’t be ready until April 2024 and the Skywater in Kelowna is expected to be ready for 2025.

The seven other homes available to win are located in Ocean Park (South Surrey), Vancouver, North Vancouver, Sooke, Langley, and Courtenay. There is a 10th grand prize which is $2.3 million tax-free.

Dream Lottery ticket prices are: three-packs for $100, six-packs for $175, nine-packs for $250, and 20-packs for $500. People who buy tickets early also have a shot at early-bird prizes and bonus entries to the grand prizes.

The money raised from all Dream Home Lottery tickets bought goes towards BC Children’s Hospital.

There are 3,043 prizes available to win including homes, vacations, cars, and much more.

Tickets are available until Thursday, Oct. 12 or until sold out. They can be bought online, by phone at 604-536-2491 or 1-888-888-1567, or in-person at London Drugs and Save-On-Foods starting on July 26.

If you buy tickets, good luck!

