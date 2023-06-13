FILE - New Westminster Police say charges relating to aggravated assault, robbery and assault with a weapon were approved against a 16- and 17-year-old following the April 10 stabbing at Columbia SkyTrain Station. New Westminster Police are pictured during a shooting investigation April 18, 2023. (Shane MacKichan)

2 teens charged in connection with stabbing at B.C. transit station

Police say man was stabbed, woman assaulted at Lower Mainland SkyTrain station

Two teens have been arrested and charged in connection with a stabbing at a Lower Mainland SkyTrain station earlier this year.

New Westminster Police say charges relating to aggravated assault, robbery and assault with a weapon were approved against a 16- and 17-year-old following the April 10 stabbing at Columbia SkyTrain Station.

“This was a senseless and violent incident that left a man with significant injuries,” said Sgt. Andrew Leaver. “It’s concerning to see the ages of these suspects and we’re hopeful they realize the severity of their actions and make better decisions in the future.

On April 10, police were called to the SkyTrain station after a man was stabbed and a woman was assaulted by a group of teens not known to them.

At the time, police said an altercation took place between two groups inside the SkyTrain station, which led to the victim being stabbed.

READ MORE: Person stabbed at New Westminster SkyTrain station, police looking for 3 suspects

Police say one of the teens remains in custody, while the other has been released pending a future court appearance. Their names cannot be released under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

