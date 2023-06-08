2 wildfires blaze out of control north of Harrison Hot Springs

The Chehalis River wildfire has razed about 800 hectares since Saturday and remains classified as “out of control” and as a wildfire of note as of Thursday (photo/B.C. Wildfire Service)

The Chehalis River Wildfire remains out of control but has not grown past 800 hectares as of Thursday morning.

The wildfire of note has been burning for five days north of Harrison Hot Springs and east of the Chehalis River. Witnesses have seen smoke from across Harrison Lake on Long Island and at Sasquatch Provincial Park. B.C. Wildfire Service has confirmed the wildfire is human-caused.

Two other wildfires are also burning in the Agassiz-Harrison area – one at Statiu Creek and another near Francis Lake. As of 10 a.m. on Thursday, the Statiu Creek wildfire has not grown past 73 hectares but is still classified as out of control. The Francis Lake wildfire is under control, held at under 1 hectare.

The Air Quality Health Index in the eastern Fraser Valley is projected to hit 4 today (moderate risk). As such, residents are advised to consider reducing or rescheduling strenuous activities outdoors if you’re experiencing lung-related symptoms such as coughing, irritated throat or shortness of breath. Those with heart or breathing problems are at a greater risk.

The forecast indicates air quality should dip back into the low-risk category by Friday, reaching 3 rather than 4.

More to come.

