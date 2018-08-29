An emergency management company, Safeguard, was deployed to help at the Shovel Lake fire then sent home three days later by BC Wildfire Service. (Photo Black Press)

2018 now B.C.’s worst wildfire season on record

Nearly 1.3 million hectares of forests have burned

The current B.C. wildfire season has broken the record again, as the number of hectares burned across the province has exceeded 2017’s total.

According to BC Wildfire Service, 1,298,454 hectares have burned as of Wednesday, overtaking last year’s total of 1,216,053 hectares.

Speaking earlier in the month, chief fire information officer Kevin Skrepnek said this season had started later than the year before, but it took off with force.

The Northwest Fire Centre has the most burned land at 838,873 hectares, with the Coastal Fire Centre in distant second with 162,587.

Crews are battling 534 fires at present. About one-tenth of those are threatening homes and other infrastructure.

The province extended its state of emergency earlier on Wednesday.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. promotes breastfeeding for infants in government care after court ruling
Next story
Facebook, Instagram to charge GST on online ads by mid-2019

Just Posted

2018 now B.C.’s worst wildfire season on record

Nearly 1.3 million hectares of forests have burned

Haida Gwaii study calls for better reporting of disease outbreaks

Delayed declaration of 2014 pertussis outbreak on Haida Gwaii informs future planning

B.C. suing drug companies to recoup overdose crisis costs

More than 2,000 people have died in B.C. because of illicit drug overdoses in the past two years

In Pictures: Haida Heritage Centre celebrates first 10 years

Not a bead of sweat could stick to 15-year-old Trey Rorick on… Continue reading

Opinion: We need your help

Sandspit residents call for restored evening sailings on the Kwuna ferry route

Air Canada app breach may affect up to 20,000 customers

Aeroplan numbers, passport numbers, birth dates, and countries of residence could have been accessed

Dogged determination: Police save puppies trapped in tunnel

RCMP in Manitoba saved five puppies from an underground burrow that had to be dug up

Federal law on intoxication sex-assault defence unconstitutional: Ontario judge

People are once again allowed to use excessive intoxication as a defence against criminal charges in that province

American duties against Catalyst Paper dropped

Catalyst’s paper products determined not to harm U.S. industry

B.C. rainbow flag opponent wants own flag raised

Says Langley accommodated ‘one identifiable group’ so it ‘must accommodate all others’

Post-Pyeongchang departures means new opportunities for Canadian skaters

Canada captured two gold and two bronze in an unprecedented showing in South Korea

Facebook, Instagram to charge GST on online ads by mid-2019

Facebook and Instagram will charge tax on online advertisements for their Canadian operations

WorkSafeBC releases damning report into Fernie’s fatal gas leak

City of Fernie and CIMCO Refrigeration in violation of workplace laws: WorkSafeBC

B.C. promotes breastfeeding for infants in government care after court ruling

The plan is intended to support vulnerable women and their infants

Most Read