204 fraud charges laid against 3 after B.C. traffic stop uncovers documents

One man still wanted on outstanding warrants related to the charges

Surrey RCMP have laid 204 fraud-related charges against 3 people after several documents were discovered during a traffic stop. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck photo)

Surrey RCMP have arrested two of three suspects in an identity fraud case.

In March of this year, Surrey RCMP’s South Community Response Unit started an investigation after locating multiple forged documents during a vehicle stop, Surrey RCMP said in a release.

After the stop, a search warrant was executed at a Surrey residence, in which several items of evidentiary value were located.

On June 26, the BC Prosecution Service approved 204 fraud-related charges against Adam Thorndyke, Asia Gagnon-McCatty, and Crystal Pettigrew-Williams.

“Asia Gagnon-McCatty and Crystal Pettigrew-Williams have been arrested and remanded in custody awaiting their next court appearance,” the release said.

Adam Thorndyke is wanted on outstanding warrants related to 204 fraud-related charges laid against him and 2 others. (Contributed photo)

“Adam Thorndyke is currently wanted on outstanding warrants related to these charges.”

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is encouraged to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 and quote File 23-48774.

READ ALSO: Scams netted over $1 million in White Rock last year

@Canucklehedd

tricia.weel@peacearchnews.com

Follow us on Twitter.

fraudsurrey rcmp