A healthcare worker puts on protective equipment at St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver, B.C. on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel

A healthcare worker puts on protective equipment at St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver, B.C. on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel

2,146 new COVID-19 cases in B.C. since Friday, 49 deaths

Coronavirus vaccinations begin in B.C. Tuesday

B.C.’s new COVID-19 cases continued to run near their average of recent days over the weekend, with 2,146 new cases and 49 more deaths since Friday.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry gave the latest coronavirus report Monday, after B.C.’s first vaccine doses arrived in B.C. Sunday night. The first doses will be administered starting Tuesday at two health care sites in the Fraser Health region, with health care workers dealing with infected patients the first priority.

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control diagnosed 698 cases from Friday to Saturday, 689 from Saturday to Sunday and 759 from Sunday to Monday. Both the cases and deaths continued to be concentrated in the Fraser Health, which saw 1,474 of the new cases up to Dec. 14. There were 300 new cases in Vancouver Coastal, 250 in Interior Health, 91 in Northern Health and 29 on Vancouver Island.

Henry emphasized the need to avoid traditional holiday season gatherings in person as community transmission remains high, warning that people gathering for long periods in homes without masks or physical distance measures is much riskier than visiting a store with barriers and precautions in place.

“I know some who are having Zoom holiday meetings on big-screen TVs,” Henry said. “Some are still cooking big meals, but doing meal deliveries instead of inviting people over.”

RELATED: Canada’s first doses of Pfizer vaccine given in Ontario

RELATED: People who live alone have options for Christmas

Henry noted that virus transmission is happening more easily in winter conditions, and having sufficient vaccine administered to slow and stop community transmission is still several months away.

“My biggest fear right now is that we’re not going to do enough, we’re going to let off right now, and people are unnecessarily going to be exposed and some of them will get very ill, will end up in our hospitals or end up dying at this point where we are so, so close,” Henry said.

The latest results bring the number of people in hospital with COVID-19 to 359, 87 of them in critical care. Another 11,177 are in isolation and being monitored remotely after exposure or testing positive in all health authorities, and 31,207 people have recovered.

Six outbreaks have been declared over, including Fleetwood Villa in Surrey, Tsawaayus Rainbow Gardens in Port Alberni and West Coast General Hospital, also in Port Alberni. An outbreak at Fellburn Care Centre in Burnaby pathology unit has been eliminated but outbreak protocols are still in place in the long-term care area, and at Windermere Care Centre in Vancouver a second outbreak has been eliminated. That leaves 55 active outbreaks in health care units.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Single British Columbians won’t have to spend Christmas alone under health orders
Next story
Research tool offers glimpse into the deep-sea lives of salmon

Just Posted

These photos show the different stages Harry Good went through in surviving COVID-19. “Happy to be where I am,” he wrote on Facebook Dec. 7. (Harry Good Facebook photo)
Hazelton man shares the bad, ugly and good of his battle with COVID-19

Harry Good is home recovering following a lengthy hospital stay including five days on life support

A teacher at Uplands Elementary School in Terrace, B.C. who was exposed to COVID-19 has come foward with concerns about the speed of Northern Health’s contact tracing. This photo shows Uplands Elementary students participating in a drive-by greet with teachers and school staff, which was held April 3 when schools were closed in the early days of the pandemic. (Jake Wray/Terrace Standard)
Terrace teacher exposed to COVID-19 irked by 1-week lag in notification at his school

Surge in cases strains Northern Health’s contact tracing capacity

“We are working to reduce this time frame with additional staffing, and shifting the focus of detailed contact tracing,” says the health authority. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)
Haven’t been contacted after your COVID-19 test results yet?

Northern Health strained with surge in COVID-19 cases; asks people to expect delays

An aerial shot of Cedar Valley Lodge this past August, LNG Canada’s newest accommodation for workers. As of Dec. 8, no employees are self-isolating on-site at CVL anymore. (Photo courtesy of LNG Canada)
56 positive COVID-19 cases now associated with LNG Canada site outbreak

There’s been a two-person increase in positive cases since Friday (Dec. 4)

An aerial shot of Cedar Valley Lodge this past August, LNG Canada’s newest accommodation for workers. This is where one employee is still currently isolating after a COVID-19 outbreak was first declared on Nov. 19. (Photo courtesy of LNG Canada)
54 positive COVID-19 cases associated with LNG Canada site outbreak

There’s been a two-person increase in positive cases since Tuesday (Dec. 1)

A healthcare worker puts on protective equipment at St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver, B.C. on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
2,146 new COVID-19 cases in B.C. since Friday, 49 deaths

Coronavirus vaccinations begin in B.C. Tuesday

People take part in Yoga with Cats on Mats, a fundraiser for Chilliwack Animal Safe Haven on Nov. 30, 2019. (Jenna Hauck/Chilliwack Progress)
‘Low-intensity’ indoor fitness OK under B.C.’s revised COVID-19 orders

Light weightlifting, pilates, hatha yoga, low-intensity barre classes

A sailor is missing from HMCS Winnipeg, which was headed back to Esquimalt after deployments in the Asia-Pacific region. (Twitter/HMCS Winnipeg)
Sailor missing, possibly fell overboard from Navy vessel returning to B.C., military says

Search underway for Duane Earle, missing since Monday

Native American actress Stefany Mathias poses for a photo in Vernon, British Columbia Canada on Sunday, Dec. 14, 2020. ABC’s “Big Sky” is struggling to address Native American criticism of the drama series. Mathias was hired for the role and asked to act as a consultant, which she said included reviewing set decorations. (Tony Butler via AP)
‘Big Sky’ stumbles in addressing Native American criticism

The quick turnaround for episodic TV makes revisions possible but not advisable

RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki speaks during a news conference in Ottawa, Wednesday October 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
RCMP commits to changes on how it collects, uses information about protesters

Complaints commission concluded the RCMP acted reasonably for the most part

Arrowsmith Search and Rescue president Nick Rivers. (PQB News file photo)
Hero reflects on harrowing rescue of man from raging Vancouver Island river

Nick Rivers rappelled into the Little Qualicum River to save a man clinging between two waterfalls

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

University of Washington Medical Center Pharmacy Manager Christine Meyer puts a tray of doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine into the deep freeze after the vaccine arrived at the University of Washington Medical Center’s Montlake campus Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in Seattle. (Mike Siegel/The Seattle Times via AP, Pool)
COVID vaccine to roll out to health-care workers across B.C. by next week

B.C. has received 4,900 of the first batch of doses to be distributed across the country

(Pixabay.com)
Single British Columbians won’t have to spend Christmas alone under health orders

Those who live alone have a few options

Most Read