24 people in intensive care, all unvaccinated from COVID-19: B.C. officials

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry is joined by Minister of Health Adrian Dix at the Victoria Conference Centre vaccination site to promote walk-in Wednesdays, an effort by the province to encourage those needing a first or second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine during a site tour in Victoria, B.C., on Tuesday, August 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Twenty-four British Columbians not vaccinated from COVID-19 are currently in intensive care battling the infectious respiratory illness, health officials confirmed amid a concerning rise in cases.

There were 464 new COVID cases confirmed in B.C. Friday, bringing the total number of active cases to 2,411. A further 52 people are in hospital.

A lions share of the new infections, 275, are located in Interior Health, particularly within the Central Okanagan where

B.C. health officials announced 464 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the seven-day rolling average of new cases to its highest since the end of May.

The statement from the province said there are currently 2,411 active cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus in B.C. — the highest count since June 4.

The case breakdown by region is as follows: 275 new cases in Interior Health, which has 1,356 active cases. 72 new cases in Fraser Health, which has 486 active cases.

