(Pixabay photo)

26% of young Canadians say they’ve driven while high: CAA survey

While most young people know its important to not drink and drive, less feel the same about cannabis

One quarter of young Canadian drivers admit that they have driven while high from cannabis or have travelled in a vehicle with a stoned driver.

That’s according to results released Friday by the Canadian Automobile Association, which polled 1,517 Canadians aged 18 to 34 in an online survey about their driving habits from Nov. 27 to Dec. 4.

Eighty-six per cent of respondents said they understand the importance of planning alternative travel arrangements after consuming alcohol – like a ridesharing service, taxi or designated driver. Meanwhile, only 70 per cent said that it’s important to plan for a safe ride home after consuming cannabis. 

READ MORE: 10 things still illegal in the new age of recreational cannabis

“The study’s findings regarding attitudes and perceptions tells us there is a need for more education,” said Jeff Walker, the association’s chief strategy officer, in a statement.

The association said that while some young Canadians are more likely to think their driving is unaffected by cannabis, scientific studies show that’s not true.

“Cannabis may impair your driving differently than alcohol, but the effect is the same – decreased reaction times that can lead to collisions and even fatalities,” Walker said.

Cannabis has been legal in Canada for more than a year. In April, roughly six months post-legalization, police forces across the country reported a little-to-no change in the number of impaired driving charges laid.

READ MORE: Low levels of THC in marijuana don’t increase car crashes, B.C. study says

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. to activate more intersection speed cameras in 2020
Next story
B.C. fish farm operator says most of escaped salmon likely eaten

Just Posted

Public safety minister asks RCMP for clarity over Indigenous blockade strategy

The RCMP says The Guardian denied a request for the police force to see the documents

Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP calling for independent review of RCMP action at Gidimt’en

Bachrach wants the Civilian Review and Complaints Commission to conduct a review of RCMP action

Tonight’s fireworks in Queen Charlotte postponed

Fireworks show rescheduled to ring in the new year

Transport Canada to let Sandspit Inn run until September, SCS wants stable solution

Manager of Sandspit Inn may leave position over business’ uncertain future

Ferry cancellations and wind warning in effect for Haida Gwaii, Monday

Skidegate sailing to Prince Rupert rescheduled

QUIZ: How much do you know about the news of 2019?

A lot of news happened here in B.C., across the country and around the world this past year

B.C. fish farm operator says most of escaped salmon likely eaten

Mowi Canada West’s fish farm off Robertson Island, north of Vancouver Island, caught fire Dec. 20

B.C. man fined $8,000 for wounding deer in stomach in Princeton

In addition to the fines, Li Tan was placed under a four-year hunting prohibition

B.C. to activate more intersection speed cameras in 2020

‘Not photo radar’ system mails thousands of tickets

VIDEO: ‘Millions’ of shimmery fish in White Rock waters captivate

Daytime and nighttime photos show stark contrast in Christmas Day frenzy

26% of young Canadians say they’ve driven while high: CAA survey

While most young people know its important to not drink and drive, less feel the same about cannabis

VIDEO: New Year’s resolutions help plot path to improving your financial health in 2020

Just resolving to spend less won’t cut it, one expert says

Liberals face challenge to climate, economic policies early in 2020

Frontier mine’s approval will be contingent on determining how it fits into the ‘net zero by 2050’ goal

Parks Canada warns of considerable avalanche risk in B.C. and Alberta

Parks Canada says the danger rating forecast is considerable to moderate for Banff, Yoho and Kootenay national parks

Most Read