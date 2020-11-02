A police vehicle blocks access to a dirt road near Whiskey Creek on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. Three bodies were discovered in a gravel pit on Sunday, Nov. 1. (Mandy Moraes photo)

UPDATE: 3 bodies discovered in gravel pit in remote area of Vancouver Island

RCMP: ‘We do not believe there is any ongoing risk to the public’

The B.C. Coroners Service is investigating the discovery of three bodies in a remote area near Qualicum Beach on Vancouver Island.

Oceanside RCMP and the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit said the bodies were discovered on Sunday afternoon.

Police reported that on Nov. 1 at approximately 2 p.m., a person riding his off-road motorcycle on Melrose Forest Service Road, near Whiskey Creek, came across an unresponsive man. The motorcycle operator immediately called the BC Emergency Health Services (EHS) and the Oceanside RCMP.

When police and paramedics arrived, they located the man and confirmed he was dead. Nearby, they found a burned-out travel trailer with two deceased adults inside, and a man in another trailer who had appeared to have been shot. The shooting victim was airlifted by BC EHS to hospital and is now in stable condition.

Oceanside RCMP sought assistance of the VIIMCU which has taken control of the investigation.

“As this investigation is in its infancy, there are many questions that remain unanswered,” said Cpl. Jesse Foreman of the Oceanside RCMP. “Initial findings lead investigators to believe that this is an isolated incident between parties well-known to one another. We do not believe there is any ongoing risk to the public.”

VIIMCU investigators are working to uncover facts and are enlisting expertise from several support units, said Supt. Sanjaya Wijayakoon, BC RCMP Major Crime Unit Operations Officer.

The BC Coroners Service is conducting its own fact-finding investigation.

The names of the deceased are not being released at this time.

Anyone with any information or dash camera or trail camera video in relation to that area, please call the tip and information line at 250-380-6211.

A vehicle on-scene on a dirt road near Whiskey Creek on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. Three bodies were discovered in a gravel pit on Sunday, Nov. 1. (Mandy Moraes photo)

