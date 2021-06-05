Treymont Levy, 26, Trivel Pinto, 25, and Ben Cummings, 24, have each been charged with one count of sexual assault

Three former members of UBC Thunderbirds football team have been charged with sexual assault in relation to an on-campus incident in 2018.

A woman called 911 shortly before 4:30 a.m. on Nov. 5, claiming she’d been sexually assaulted by the three men at an Acadia Road residence in Vancouver.

Treymont Levy, 26, Trivel Pinto, 25, and Ben Cummings, 24, have each been charged with one count of sexual assault, Levy faces an additional charge of voyeurism. B.C. Prosecution Service approved charges against the men.

According to the Thunderbirds website, Levy played for the team as a defensive lineman and is from Coquitlam, Cummings played running back and is from Abbotsford and Pinto was a receiver from Toronto.

The men were arrested and remain in police custody, said Supt. Sanjaya Wijayakoon of the B.C. RCMP’s Major Crime Section, which took conduct over the investigation from University RCMP.

Cumming’s LinkedIn profile said he was a volunteer for three years at the university’s SafeWalk program, which sees people escort students, staff and visitors who feel unsafe walking alone on campus.

UBC’s Ainsley Carry, vice-president of students, said “UBC Athletics and the university are shocked and saddened by the allegations.”

“I can tell you those accused are no longer students at the university.”

The allegations have not yet been proven in court.

