Three former members of UBC Thunderbirds football team charged with sexual assault in relation to an on-campus incident at the University of British Columbia in 2018.

A woman called 911 shortly before 4:30 a.m. on Nov. 5, claiming she’d been sexually assaulted by the three men at an Acadia Road residence in Vancouver.

Treymont Levy, 26, Trivel Pinto, 25, and Ben Cummings, 24, have each been charged with one count of sexual assault. Levy faces an additional charge of voyeurism. B.C. Prosecution Service approved charges against the men.

According to the Thunderbirds website, Levy played for the team as a defensive lineman and is from Coquitlam, Cummings played running back and is from Abbotsford and Pinto was a receiver and is from Toronto.

The men were arrested and remain in police custody, said Supt. Sanjaya Wijayakoon of the B.C. RCMP’s Major Crime Section, which took conduct over the investigation from University RCMP.

According to Cumming’s LinkedIn profile, he was a volunteer of the university’s SafeWalk program for three years, as a volunteer who escorted students, staff and visitors who feel unsafe walking alone on campus.

“Our priority at this time is to prepare for, and to continue to provide support for the victim through the upcoming court process.”

Ainsley Carry, the university’s vice-president of students said “UBC Athletics and the entire university are shocked and saddened by the allegations in this case.”

“I can tell you those accused are no longer students at the university.”

The allegations have not yet been proven in court.



