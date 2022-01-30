A BC Emergency Health Services ambulance. (File photo)

A BC Emergency Health Services ambulance. (File photo)

3 people, including a child, killed in ‘devastating’ East Vancouver fire

Vancouver Fire Rescue says preliminary investigations have not revealed anything suspicious

Three people were killed in an East Vancouver fire that sent two more to hospital early on Sunday (Jan. 30) morning.

According to Vancouver Fire Rescue, the deadly blaze appeared to begin in the basement suite of a detached home in the 800-block of East 41st Avenue.

When firefighters arrived, the basement was already engulfed.

Two adults found outside the home were taken to hospital by paramedics. Three others, including a child, were still inside the burning home.

Fire crews were able to remove them from the home but all three were pronounced dead at the scene.

“The fire was incredibly extensive and devastating. and at this time, we don’t know if the smoke alarms were working or not,” said deputy chief of operations Trevor Connelly. “The fire is currently under investigation and preliminary findings do not appear to indicate anything suspicious.”

On social media, Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart sent his condolences to the families of those who died in the blaze.

“Absolutely heartbreaking that 3 family members died in this tragic fire,” Stewart stated.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Vancouver

Previous story
After reflecting on two election defeats, BC Liberals get ready to elect new leader

Just Posted

Protesters blockade CN Rail tracks in solidarity with the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs opposed to the LNG pipeline in the northern part of the province, in Vancouver, B.C., Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. Canadian National Railway confirms it will not pursue criminal charges against protesters accused of defying an injunction and blocking a CN rail line in northwestern British Columbia nearly two years ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
CN Rail will not pursue contempt case related to 2020 rail blockade in B.C.

Mayor Lee Brain accepts an $800,000 cheque from Stefan Woloszyn, CityWest CEO, outside CityWest’s office in Prince Rupert.
City of Prince Rupert receives $800,000 payment from CityWest

Troy Donovan Edinger-Moody is currently wanted for a break and enter and failing to comply with a release order. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Wanted: Troy Edinger-Moody

Demonstrators for freedom of vaccine choice display signs and placards along McBride Str. on Jan. 22. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert citizens join freedom of vaccine choice rally