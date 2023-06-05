3 wildfires burn at least 42 hectares near Agassiz-Harrison

There is a cluster of three out-of-control wildfires burning west of Harrison Lake.

According to B.C. Wildfire Service data, the largest wildfire was discovered on Saturday (June 3) and has grown to 30 hectares along the western bank of the Chehalis River. This fire was determined to be human-caused. The second fire discovered on Saturday is listed as zero hectares at this point; it is located north of Francis Lake off the west shore of Harrison Lake.

A wildfire discovered on Sunday (June 4) near Statiu Creek has burned 12 hectares. It is located west of the Chehalis River.

“Out of control” in the context of Wildfire Service terminology means the wildfire continues to spread and is not yet responding to fire suppression efforts. The cause of two of the three wildfires burning in the area is under investigation.

Air tankers were spotted over Harrison Lake over the weekend.

There was a light haze by Monday afternoon over Agassiz-Harrison but the air at this point remains mostly clear. The Air Quality Health Index indicates the air in the eastern Fraser Valley will tick upward into the moderate risk range. This means residents may wish to consider rescheduling strenuous activities outdoors if they are experiencing respiratory symptoms. Unless there are symptoms like coughing or throat irritation, most people can have their usual activities outside.

As of Monday morning, there are 83 active wildfires in the province.

– With files from Jessica Peters

