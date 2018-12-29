30-car pileup, keeps emergency crews busy as Alberta hit with heavy snow

RCMP advise against travelling on Alberta roads today

UPDATED

Only one person was injured and taken to hospital with minor injuries after a 30-vehicle pile-up near Spruce Grove, which is 11 km northwest of Edmonton.

“That’s very lucky given the road conditions,” said RCMP Sgt. Shawn French in a phone interview Saturday evening.

READ MORE: RCMP confirm death of 47-year-old man in collision north of Lacombe

Reports indicate the pile-up may have happened after a semi jackknifed, which resulted in dozens of vehicles colliding.

Sgt. French said RCMP haven’t determined what caused the semi to jackknife but added that the heavy snowfall and poor road conditions likely started the pile-up.

“We would like to remind Albertans that it’s winter driving conditions and they should slow down and take it easy on the roads,” he said.

According to S/Sgt. Rodney Koscielny, Risk Manager, Northern Alberta, Western Alberta, and Central Alberta are getting heavy snowfall Saturday creating extremely poor road conditions and travel isn’t recommended.


lisa.joy@stettlerindependent.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Aunt of Sarah McIver says she believes school officials in China made error

Just Posted

Wacky stories from across B.C. you might have missed in 2018

A singing secretary, butter thieves and a dog being banned from the park for being a dog are just a few

Winter blast for central B.C. as outages persist after south coast wind storm

Up to 30 centimetres of snow is forecast for some regions as the storm crosses the province

Northern Haida Gwaii waters declared “critical habitat” for orca

Orca know it, and now the DFO does, too — northern resident… Continue reading

Enbridge gets $14.7M federal refund over Northern Gateway pipeline project

The Northern Gateway pipeline was supposed to connect Alberta’s oilpatch to a port in Kitimat, B.C.

MLA Jennifer Rice on the political year ahead

North Coast MLA Jennifer Rice says four years in opposition was good… Continue reading

McDavid told Canada’s junior team to avoid social media: Bouchard

NHL players have a lot of advice to offer the Canadian junior team

Frost has 2 points, Canada thumps Czech Republic 5-1

Canadians remain unbeaten at world juniors

Aunt of Sarah McIver says she believes school officials in China made error

China and Canada both insisted McIver’s case was different from other detainments

30-car pileup, keeps emergency crews busy as Alberta hit with heavy snow

RCMP advise against travelling on Alberta roads today

VIDEO: Dramatic blaze leaves B.C. contractor without work truck

Fire so hot it melted work ladders, destroyed truck

Longtime B.C. legislative reporter turned coroner Barb McLintock dies at 68

McLintock was the spokesperson for the province’s coroners service for 14 years

UPDATE: Missing Alberta snowmobilers found in Revelstoke

Wife issues plea after trio were last spotted Friday morning

Final BC Hydro customers affected by windstorm should have power Jan. 1

Crews have restored power to more than 700,000 customers since the windstorm hit on Dec. 20

New area code ‘672’ coming to B.C. in May 2019

The introduction of a new area code creates millions of additional telephone numbers

Most Read