Two Victoria Clipper vessels pass each other. One is on the way to Seattle and the other is about to dock at the Belleville Terminal, which is set to be redeveloped. (Black Press Media Photo File)

Two Victoria Clipper vessels pass each other. One is on the way to Seattle and the other is about to dock at the Belleville Terminal, which is set to be redeveloped. (Black Press Media Photo File)

$303M redevelopment of Victoria/Washington State ferry link moves forward

Request issued for design and construction of downtown Belleville terminal

The $303-million Belleville Terminal redevelopment project has hit the next phase of improving the travelling experience for ferry passengers between downtown Victoria and Washington state.

A request for qualifications has been issued for the design and construction of this new terminal that is expected to deliver a new, secure, state-of-the-art, pre-clearance terminal for passengers and goods. Following the request for qualifications, a shortlist of qualified teams will be invited to participate in a request for proposal.

“We have moved quickly from project approval to procurement to signal that this tourism and trade corridor is critical for the region,” said B.C. Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure Rob Fleming, in a news release. “An improved modern terminal will be an economic generator on both sides of the border and will make it more convenient for the hundreds of thousands of passengers traveling through it every year.”

The terminal is an international gateway for goods, services, and passengers, and drives regional and provincial growth. Approximately $174 million is spent by travellers each year, said the province, generating $268 million in economic output and $155 million in provincial GDP.

“Belleville Terminal is a critical transportation hub and gateway,” said Robert Lewis-Manning, CEO of Greater Victoria Harbour Authority, in a statement. “The terminal contributes to a thriving ocean hub providing services to both visitors and freight from Port Angeles. These visitors bring millions of dollars of new revenue to our region every year, directly supporting jobs, small businesses, and significant tax contributions.”

The upgrade will bring Belleville Terminal into compliance with the Canadian and U.S. Land, Rail, Marine, and Air Transport Preclearance Agreement. Passengers will be allowed to complete the U.S. customs and immigration process in Victoria before disembarking in the U.S., due to pre-clearance streamline travel.

With an approved budget of $303.9 million, the project is expected to be completed in time for the 2028 tourism season. The Canadian government has confirmed $41.6 million for the project. B.C. is in discussions with ferry operators, Black Ball Ferry Line and FRS Clipper to determine their respective involvement in the project.

ALSO READ: ‘Big jump’ in people who are paying cash for pricey Victoria real estate

ConstructionFerrytravel

Previous story
Police rule out murder after body found at Langley explosion scene
Next story
RCMP warn of attempted sexual assault of child at Kelowna bus stop

Just Posted

Members of the Gitxaala Nation, including Chief Councillor Linda Innes, front right, march to B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver, B.C., Monday, April 3, 2023. The refusal of Justice Alan Ross to enforce UNDRIP laws is one of the decisions the First Nations is appealing. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
Gitxaała First Nation appeals Supreme Court decision on mining permits

That’s Terrace resident Gladys Radek, left, with Charity West, Cameron West and Gary West. All three are on a murdered and missing Indigenous peoples awareness walk from Prince Rupert to Prince George. On the far right is Birgitte Bartlett from Terrace. (Staff photo)
Walk raises awareness for murdered and missing Indigenous peoples

54-40 lead singer and founding member Neil Osborne (front) and Dave Genn (lead Guitar) perform Oct. 20 at the Lester Centre. (Thom Barker/Black Press Media)
This west coast band can still rock any house

Fall is the perfect time to check that your bat box is well-attached, water-tight and clean, ready to offer a safe roosting site for bats in spring. Photo by Habitat Acquisition Trust
Don’t fear, revere the bats this Halloween