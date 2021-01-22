Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam speaks during a daily briefing in Ottawa. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld)

31 cases of COVID-19 variants detected in Canada: Health officials

Dr. Theresa Tam made announces 13 more variant COVID-19 cases in Canada

Multiple new cases of COVID variants first discovered in South Africa and the U.K. have been discovered in Canada, Dr. Theresa Tam confirmed Friday.

Canada’s public health officer joined deputy chief Dr. Howard Njoo in their announcement – though they did not specify in which province the cases were found.

In total, there are 31 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 variant first identified in the U.K. in Canada, as well as three first located in South Africa.

Earlier this month, the Public Health Agency of Canada warned the variants “appear to be associated with an increased risk of spread.”

“Given these virus variants have been reported in multiple countries, the Government of Canada continues to advise Canadians against non-essential travel outside of Canada,” the statement said.

The agency said “it remains likely that the current COVID-19 vaccines authorized for use in Canada will work against the new strains.”


