Staff at a drive-through COVID-19 testing facility in Burnaby, B.C., Monday, April 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Staff at a drive-through COVID-19 testing facility in Burnaby, B.C., Monday, April 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

32 more COVID-19 deaths over weekend, hospitalization rises

11 more outbreaks declared in B.C. senior care facilities

B.C. public health teams reported 32 more deaths from COVID-19 Monday, covering the three days since Friday’s last report.

Distribution of deaths reflected B.C.’s population, with 14 in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, nine in Fraser Health, five in Island Health, three in Interior Health and one in Northern Health. There are 987 COVID-19 positive patients in B.C. hospitals as of Feb. 7, up from 946 on Friday, with 141 of them in intensive care, up from 139.

Reported new cases totalled 3,287 from Feb. 5-7, continuing a decline that is partly due to shifts and restrictions on testing. There were 1,326 new cases reported Saturday, 1,118 Sunday and 843 on Monday.

There have been 11 new health-care facility outbreaks at Good Samaritan Delta View Care Centre (Fraser Health), Pondarosa, Castleview Care Centre, Overlander Residential Care, Spring Valley Care Centre, Village by the Station (Interior Health), Sunridge Place, Island View Place, Nanaimo Seniors Village, Sluggett House and Glacier View Lodge (Island Health). The outbreaks at Laurel Place (Fraser Health), Kelowna General Hospital, Mariposa Gardens, Heritage Square, Lakeview Lodge, Crestview Village, Summerland Senior’s Village (Interior Health), Eagle Ridge Manor, Fir Park Village, The Summit, Saanich Peninsula Hospital – Long Term Care and Glenwarren Lodge (Island Health) have been declared over, for a total of 57 facilities with ongoing outbreaks.

B.C. health authorities continue to operate scheduled appointment COVID-19 vaccination clinics around the province for residents age five and older. Registration and booking appointments in B.C. can be done online here, or by calling 1-833-838-2323 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., seven days a week.

RELATED: Vaccine protest numbers exaggerated, Ottawa police say

RELATED: Workplace vaccine mandates being upheld by courts

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Previous story
Judge grants interim injunction against loud honking at Ottawa protest

Just Posted

Ira Shaw recovers in Prince Rupert Regional Hospital on Jan. 20 after having portions of his toes amputated from frostbite. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert man has frostbitten toes amputated after being kicked out of homeless shelter

Protesters blockade CN Rail tracks in solidarity with the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs opposed to the LNG pipeline in the northern part of the province, in Vancouver, B.C., Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. Canadian National Railway confirms it will not pursue criminal charges against protesters accused of defying an injunction and blocking a CN rail line in northwestern British Columbia nearly two years ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
CN Rail will not pursue contempt case related to 2020 rail blockade in B.C.

Mayor Lee Brain accepts an $800,000 cheque from Stefan Woloszyn, CityWest CEO, outside CityWest’s office in Prince Rupert.
City of Prince Rupert receives $800,000 payment from CityWest

Counter protesters block a convoy of truckers opposed to COVID-19 health measures and vaccinations, in Vancouver, B.C., Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. A group of more than 200 counter protesters on foot and on bikes held up the convoy for nearly an hour before police officers turned the trucks around and sent them on another route. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
5 arrested at Vancouver trucker convoy, counter-protests as eggs thrown, vehicles kicked