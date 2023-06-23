39 new campsites to explore at McDonald Creek Park near Nakusp

The new campsites will be available at the park for the 2023 camping season

McDonald Creek Provincial Park has added 39 new campsites for British Columbians to enjoy this summer.

“We know people care deeply about provincial parks and want them stewarded effectively. Investing in our parks provides more opportunities for people to connect with nature and makes the BC Parks experience even better,” said George Heyman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy in a news release.

McDonald Creek Park is located south of Naksup, and the 468 hectares of nature have long been a popular spot for summer recreation. The park also offers a several-kilometer stretch of sandy beach along Upper Arrow Lake, as well as an open meadow area and waterfront campsites. The new campground loop has raised the number of campsites accessible by vehicle, to 112.

The new expansion has a price tag of approximately $750,000 and is a part of a $21.5 million investment for expanding outdoor recreation in the province. Aside from expanding campsites and trails, park upgrades will include improvements to existing facilities, and accessibility for people who use wheelchairs, strollers or have other accessibility needs, stated the release.

For 28 of the new campsites, reservations will open at 7 a.m. on June 26, according to the release. The other 11 will be allotted on a first-come-first-served basis. Reservations can be made online via the camping section of the BC Parks website.

