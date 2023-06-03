A Quebec provincial police car is seen in Montreal on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Police say several people have been injured after a vehicle plowed into pedestrians who were walking by the side of a road in Amqui, in Quebec’s Bas-St-Laurent region. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

4 kids found unresponsive after northern Quebec fishing mishap: provincial police

A man in his 30s remains missing and police say a search is underway to find him

A fishing trip in northern Quebec has turned tragic after the bodies of four unresponsive children were found on the shores of the St. Lawrence River earlier today.

Quebec provincial police say early information suggests a group of people were fishing on the shore when they were caught by the tide in Portneuf-sur-Mer, about 550 kilometres northeast of Montreal.

Sgt. Stéphane Tremblay says a 911 call came in at about 2 a.m., adding six people were rescued from the water and five people were reported missing.

The bodies of four children were found unresponsive on the river bank a few hours after the emergency call and they were transported to a nearby health clinic.

Tremblay says police are still waiting for word on the children’s condition.

A man in his 30s remains missing and police say a search is underway to find him, with Quebec provincial police divers and Canadian Forces members taking part.

The Canadian Press

Quebec

