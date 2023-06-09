402 senior projects in B.C. to receive federal funding

Over 400 new projects in B.C. are getting support from the country to empower communities

Minister of Seniors, Kamal Khera, announced an investment of over $61 million for 3,000 community-based projects through the New Horizons for Seniors Program. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)

The federal government is investing in Canada’s seniors, with millions of dollars to empower them and enhance their health and well-being.

On May 23, Minister of Seniors Kamal Khera made the announcement that more than $61 million would be invested in 3,000 community-based projects through the New Horizons for Seniors Program.

For B.C., 402 projects are receiving support, which will help fund programs focused on seniors staying active, informed, and socially connected in their communities.

This can include projects that promote healthy aging, prevent senior abuse, celebrate diversity, and help seniors age in their own homes.

READ MORE: Seniors housing project in Cloverdale gets $6.2M funding grant from provincial government

With seniors representing a growing population group in Canada, reaching nearly 25 per cent of the population by 2051, supporting their well-being and inclusion remains a priority for the government, said Khera.

Some of the projects in B.C. include ‘Go Tahsis’ program, which aims to promote volunteerism among seniors and raise awareness of elder abuse, as well as the one named ‘Accessibility Upgrades for NSVS’ in West Vancouver to enable seniors with disabilities to participate in their community.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC governmentfederal budgetSeniors