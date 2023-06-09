Minister of Seniors, Kamal Khera, announced an investment of over $61 million for 3,000 community-based projects through the New Horizons for Seniors Program. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)

Minister of Seniors, Kamal Khera, announced an investment of over $61 million for 3,000 community-based projects through the New Horizons for Seniors Program. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)

402 senior projects in B.C. to receive federal funding

Over 400 new projects in B.C. are getting support from the country to empower communities

The federal government is investing in Canada’s seniors, with millions of dollars to empower them and enhance their health and well-being.

On May 23, Minister of Seniors Kamal Khera made the announcement that more than $61 million would be invested in 3,000 community-based projects through the New Horizons for Seniors Program.

For B.C., 402 projects are receiving support, which will help fund programs focused on seniors staying active, informed, and socially connected in their communities.

This can include projects that promote healthy aging, prevent senior abuse, celebrate diversity, and help seniors age in their own homes.

READ MORE: Seniors housing project in Cloverdale gets $6.2M funding grant from provincial government

With seniors representing a growing population group in Canada, reaching nearly 25 per cent of the population by 2051, supporting their well-being and inclusion remains a priority for the government, said Khera.

Some of the projects in B.C. include ‘Go Tahsis’ program, which aims to promote volunteerism among seniors and raise awareness of elder abuse, as well as the one named ‘Accessibility Upgrades for NSVS’ in West Vancouver to enable seniors with disabilities to participate in their community.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC governmentfederal budgetSeniors

Previous story
BC Wildfire Service investigating fire near Terrace airport as human-caused
Next story
Officials warn of ‘very challenging’ fire season ahead in B.C.

Just Posted

BC Wildfire Service on the scene of a wildfire near Terrace’s Northwest Regional Airport on June 8. (Viktor Elias/Terrace Standard)
BC Wildfire Service investigating fire near Terrace airport as human-caused

The Canadian Red Cross is calling on volunteers in northern British Columbia to assist with its Health Equipment Loan Program (HELP), a free service offering temporary access to medical equipment like canes and wheelchairs to people recuperating from illness or surgery, or those spending their final days at home. In this photo, Terrace Red Cross technician Robert Mitch repairs a wheelchair in 2018. (Black Press Media file photo)
Canadian Red Cross seeks volunteers for northern B.C. health equipment loan program

Matthew and Brittany Giesbrecht at the Small Business Awards gala held in Vancouver on June 6. ( The Speckled Sow/ Facebook)
Homegrown Vanderhoof Butchery snags top business award in B.C.

The Law Enforcement Torch Run to raise funds for Special Olympic Athletes was held in Prince Rupert on June 4. The group of athletes and supporters raised more than $1,200 to help local athletes attend tournaments in the North. Donations are still being accepted. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Law Enforcement Torch Run lights up fundraising for Special Olympic athletes in Prince Rupert