538 new infections, 1 death recorded as B.C. struggles with 50+ COVID outbreaks

There have been 538 new COVID-19 cases recorded in B.C., as well as a further death.
On Thursday (Nov. 19), provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix announced a plethora of new measures to combat the rising number of new infections – the most notable being a health order for mandatory mask wearing for those in public indoor spaces and restrictions on social gatherings outside of immediate households.
Broken down by region, the new cases include: 178 in Vancouver Coastal, 309 in Fraser Health, 12 in Vancouver Island, 28 in Interior Health and 11 in Northern Health.
During a news conference, Henry said that there are 6,929 active confirmed cases across B.C. Of those, 217 are in hospital, 59 of whom are in critical care.
More to come.
@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.