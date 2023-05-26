54-40 on its way for 2023-2024 season at Lester Centre in Prince Rupert

Juno award-winning Canadian band 54-40 will play at the Lester Center as part of the 2023-2024 season lineup on Oct. 20, 21. (Photo: Supplied)

Canadian, Juno award-winning band, 54-40 will be heading up the 2023-2024 theatre season at the Lester Centre on Oct. 20, and 21.

“We’re very happy that this is the first announcement of our upcoming season and we’re proud to bring a band that has made such a huge mark on the Canadian cultural landscape,” Chris Armstrong, general manager of the performing arts centre said.

“54-40 has a lot of great songs, many of which have become part of the Canadian rock songbook, and we’re looking forward to seeing them on stage this fall.”

The Tsawwassen band has been performing for more than 40 years after coming together in 1980.

“Led by chief songwriter Neil Osborne, 54-40 has carved out a legacy of gold and platinum albums and an outstanding reputation for live performances that carries through to this day,” Armstrong said.

The band will play for two nights in what’s being billed as “Two Nights with a West Coast Band.”

The musicians are preparing for the release of their 2023 album “West Coast Band,” which was recorded during pandemic lockdowns.

“The album celebrates the common history the bandmates have shared over the years, and showcases how they have come through the pandemic with a sense of unity,” the press release reads.

“54-40 is always future-thinking,” said Osborne. “As a band we’re always expanding our borders – after all, our name does come from a border dispute – into what we call ‘future history.’”

“Two Nights with a West Coast Band” is being presented by the Lester Centre, in association with Trigon. This is the first show announced for the upcoming season, but it will not be the last – more announcements on the roster for the upcoming season will be made in the coming weeks,” Armstrong stated.

Tickets will go on sale at 9 a.m. May 26, and are available at the Lester Centre box office, Cook’s Jewellers in Prince Rupert, and online at www.lestercentre.ca/box-office.

