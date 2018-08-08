(Wikimedia Commons)

6 dead after collision on highway in Jasper National Park

Traffic was rerouted for a number of hours in both directions while police investigated

Six people have died following a highway crash in Alberta’s Jasper National Park.

RCMP say the multi-vehicle collision happened early Tuesday evening on Highway 93, about 60 kilometres south of the Jasper townsite.

Blain Fairbairn with Alberta Health Services say six people were pronounced dead at the scene.

Two others were taken to Jasper hospital.

Traffic was rerouted for a number of hours in both directions while police investigated and cleared the accident scene.

Alberta Transportation’s website said Wednesday morning that all lanes of the highway had been reopened.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Telus aims to build cellphone tower in Port Clements
Next story
Spike of potentional drug ODs on B.C. city’s party weekends

Just Posted

Water restrictions, explosives concern after Tuesday house fire in Queen Charlotte

People asked to stay well clear of 7th Street, and restrict water use to drinking, cooking, hygeine

Campfires banned on Haida Gwaii

Risk of wildfire now rated as “extreme”

In Pictures: Masset painted rainbow for Haida Gwaii Pride

Masset Pride parade shows LGBTQ2+ support on Haida Gwaii

Telus aims to build cellphone tower in Port Clements

Thirty-metre tower would provide full voice and wireless data to Port

Update: Haida Gwaii ferry sailings delayed by trouble on Inside Passage route

BC Ferries hopes to have the Northern Expedition back in service on Tuesday

Breaking mews, it’s International Cat Day

Celebrate cats for the next 24 hours

Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh to run in Burnaby, B.C., byelection

Kennedy Stewart recently gave up the riding so he could run for mayor in Vancouver

Victoria to remove Sir John A. Macdonald statue from City Hall this weekend

Decision made in 2017 through approval of Witness Reconciliation Program

Eat like a pirate on Aug. 15

White Spot’s annual Pirate Pak Day charity fundraiser returns for a ninth straight year

A good scratch is just as worthy as good food for cows: study

UBC researchers find dairy cows want scratching brush just as much as fresh feed

Scientists probe ‘next steps’ after emaciated orca finally spotted in B.C. waters

Canadian and American scientists are analyzing samples to see how to best treat J50

Video: Humpback whales treat tourists to an early-morning show off B.C. coast

“Our guests, who have never seen anything like this before … those people will go away with a memory they will never forget for the rest of their lives.”

RCMP investigating sexual assault on B.C. city employee

City of Penticton employee assaulted while landscaping

Man arrested after grassfire lit on B.C. First Nations land

A man who initially evaded police has been identified as Matthew Glada and was taken into custody.

Most Read