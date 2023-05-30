$600 wheel of Gouda cheese stolen in Greater Victoria; police look for suspect

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers takes to social media to help ID suspect

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers and the Saanich Police Department are looking to ID a suspect after a wheel of Gouda was stolen. (Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers/Twitter)

Police are looking for a cheesy thief.

In a post on social media, Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers noted the Saanich Police Department is looking for a suspect linked to the reported theft of a wheel of Gouda cheese worth about $600.

If you have information on this crime or others, report it to the Saanich Police Department at 250-475-4321 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at victoriacrimestoppers.ca.

