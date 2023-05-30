$600 wheel of Gouda cheese stolen in Greater Victoria; police look for suspect

Police are looking for a cheesy thief.
In a post on social media, Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers noted the Saanich Police Department is looking for a suspect linked to the reported theft of a wheel of Gouda cheese worth about $600.
@SaanichPolice want to ID this cheese lover who stole a $600 Gouda wheel. Love a good charcuterie? Tell us who they are anonymously and you could earn a cash reward to buy all the cheese!
Call 1-800-222-8477 or online https://t.co/H4nEc1tpvE
23-7029 pic.twitter.com/YGBsfb6b0N
— GV Crime Stoppers (@VicCrimeStop) May 29, 2023
If you have information on this crime or others, report it to the Saanich Police Department at 250-475-4321 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at victoriacrimestoppers.ca.
Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@saanichnews.com.
Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.