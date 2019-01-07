(AP Foto/Gabriel Alcocer)

7 killed in shooting at Mexico’s Playa del Carmen resort

One man survived, but seven others are dead following the shooting at the Las Virginias bar

  • Jan. 7, 2019 8:45 a.m.
  • News

Seven men are dead following a shooting attack at a bar in Mexico’s Caribbean coast resort city of Playa del Carmen.

State and local police say the attack occurred Sunday in the “Las Virginias” bar in a low-income section relatively far from the beachside tourist zone.

One man was wounded but survived the attack. The attackers have not yet been identified.

The U.S. Embassy in Mexico issued a brief travel warning for the once-tranquil beachside city in March 2018. A February 2018 explosion on a ferry injured 26 people, including several American citizens. A January 2017 shooting at a music festival there left three foreigners and two Mexicans dead.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. byelection candidate called out for once wearing a Trump hat
Next story
4 killed on B.C. highways in first week of 2019

Just Posted

UPDATE: RCMP allay fears of ‘full-scale’ action at northern B.C. anti-pipeline camp

Protesters are seeking to stop the Coastal GasLink pipeline

On the Wing: Christmas bird count #3 — Port Clements

By Margo Hearne After getting beaten about by the four winds, it… Continue reading

Tax change triggers tricky debate on politicians’ pay

Like running the vacuum or taking long drives to nowhere, talking tax… Continue reading

On the Wing — Christmas Bird Count #2: Tlell

By Margo Hearne We got blasted by a southeaster most of the… Continue reading

BC Hydro calls December storm ‘most destructive in history’

At one point more than 750,000 customers were without power

Snubs, surprises and a Satanic shout-out? Key Globes moments

The 2019 Globes were much less overtly activist or political than previous years

4 killed on B.C. highways in first week of 2019

Driver experience and weather conditions are all being looked into by RCMP

BC Tech Summit to revolutionize business models

Host, Innovate BC: “Tech impacts all industries everywhere.”

B.C. byelection candidate called out for once wearing a Trump hat

NDP MLA shares 2016 photo of Liberal candidate in ‘Make America Great Again’ ball cap

7 killed in shooting at Mexico’s Playa del Carmen resort

One man survived, but seven others are dead following the shooting at the Las Virginias bar

Okanagan city reporting lowest gas prices in B.C.

Penticton is once again showing the lowest gas prices in the province

Trump, Democrats ramp up pressure as U.S. shutdown hits 3rd week

President showed no signs of budging on his demand for more than $5 billion for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border

Kevin Spacey due in court on charge of groping young man

If convicted, the ‘House of Cards’ star faces as many as five years in prison

No words: Mastercard to drop its name from logo

Mastercard joins a small stable of brands like Nike, Apple and Target that rely on an image and not a name

Most Read