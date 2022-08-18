High temperatures are expected to ease on Friday Aug. 19. (Gerd Altmann/Pixabay)

High temperatures are expected to ease on Friday Aug. 19. (Gerd Altmann/Pixabay)

7 new B.C. single-day temperature records set amid August heat wave

The highest temperatures were recorded in Lillooet where it reached 38.2 C

A strong ridge of high pressure has much of southern B.C. under a heat warning that is expected to last until Friday.

Daytimes highs ranging from the low 30s to the low 40s are expected.

Hot temperatures on Wednesday (Aug. 17) broke single-day heat records in seven areas across B.C. The highest temperatures were recorded in Lillooet where it reached 38.2 C, breaking the previous record of 37.8 C set in 1977.

B.C. single-day heat records set on Wednesday

• Comox– 31.6 C (previously 30.4 C set in 1977)

• Courtenay – 31.6 C (previously 30.4 C set in 1977)

• Gibsons – 31.1 C (previously 30.9 C set in 2012)

• Lillooet – 38.2 C (previously 37.8 C set in 1977)

• Lytton – 42.2 C (previously 41.4 C set in 2018)

• Malahat – 31.4 C (tied previous record set in 2008)

• Pemberton – 37 C (previously 36.1 C set in 1977)

• Sechelt – 31.1 C (previously 30.9 C set in 2012)

READ MORE: B.C. sets 8 more single-day temperature records as heat wave nears its end

@SchislerCole
cole.schisler@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. Professional Employees Association issues strike notice, calls for inflation protection
Next story
B.C. scientists find ‘weak spot’ in COVID-19 virus that could lead to new treatments

Just Posted

A logging road being built. (File poto)
Skeena region timber businesses amiss on road and fire safety: watchdog

Spectators came out to watch Sandspit Loggers' Sports Day after a two-year hiatus. (Photo: The Sandspit Visitor Centre Facebook page)
Loggers’ Sports Day returned after a 2-year hiatus

Edward the cat is in the care of the Prince Rupert SPCA after people found him wandering the streets with an open wound. (Contributed photo)
Cat with massive face wound found walking Port Edward streets for a week

Haida Gwaii School District receives $58,000 to support food security. Some schools in the district have gardens, including this one outside of Gudangaay Tlaats’ gaa Naay Secondary School in Masset B.C. (Photo: Kaitlyn Bailey/Haida Gwaii Observer)
Two North Coast communities benefit from $58,000 to support food security