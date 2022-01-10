One of the puppies rescued from a trailer in Vancouver by the BC SPCA. (BC SPCA)

One of the puppies rescued from a trailer in Vancouver by the BC SPCA. (BC SPCA)

7 puppies found living in ‘deplorable’ conditions in Vancouver trailer

1 puppy will need repeat bloodwork, BC SPCA says

The BC SPCA is asking the public for financial aid as it seeks to take care of seven puppies who were found living in “deplorable” conditions.

“The puppies were discovered in a trailer running loose with no visible food or water,” said Jodi Dunlop, manager at the BC SPCA Vancouver. “When they arrived they were lethargic and clearly had been living in an unsanitary home.”

All seven puppies have received veterinary care and were found to be underweight and had parasites. Two of the puppies required emergency medical care because they were dehydrated, not eating and anemic.

Those two puppies had an ultrasound and bloodwork done and received 48 hours of IV fluids. One of them will need repeat bloodwork while all seven puppies need vaccines, deworming and spaying or neutering.

“These little pups are adorable,” Dunlop said. “Once they are all feeling better they are going to make great family members.”

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BCSPCAPetsSPCA

Previous story
BC Ferries anticipating service disruptions in coming months as Omicron spikes
Next story
Hiker rescues dog from jaws of a wolf in attack on southern Vancouver Island

Just Posted

Peter Haugan, All Native Tournament organizer, said the choice to postpone the event was because of ongoing COVID-19 concerns and to give teams and communities time to be ready for the event. (Photo: Norman Galimski/The Northern View)
All Native Basketball Tournament postponed in Prince Rupert – again

Environment and Climate Change Canada issued the alert for the North Coast and Haida Gwaii on Jan. 9. Gust upwards of 110 km/h are forecast. (Photo: Melissa Boutilier/The Northern View)
Wind alert in effect for North Coast and Haida Gwaii

Weapons were seized from an 11th Ave East residence on Jan. 8, after a gunshot was reported on Jan. 7. A Prince Rupert man has been arrested. (Photo: supplied RCMP)
Loaded and prohibited firearms and weapons seized in Prince Rupert

More people are working now in northwestern B.C. than a year ago, indicate figures released Jan. 7 by Statistics Canada. (The Canadian Press)
Labour force grows in northwest B.C.