7,000 hydro customers still in the dark nearly a week after B.C. storms

BC Hydro says the storm was the worst it has seen in 20 years

Power has been restored to “99 per cent” of people affected by massive windstorms in British Columbia last Thursday, leaving about 7,000 customers in the dark.

BC Hydro says more than 900 crewmembers are working to repair the system.

It says customers on Vancouver Island can expect to have their power back on by Dec. 27.

The utility says the southern Gulf Islands sustained more extensive damage, so it will take longer to restore power in that area.

It says all customers on the Gulf Islands should have power back between Dec. 27 and 31.

The utility says Thursday’s windstorm was the worst that BC Hydro has seen in 20 years, and workers have already restored power to 700,000 customers.

