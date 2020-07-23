Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates the COVID-19 situation in B.C., July 17, 2020. (B.C. government)

8 new COVID-19 cases in B.C.’s northwest as cases increase dramatically

That brings the total test-positive cases in the region to 25

COVID-19 cases have climbed substantially in B.C.’s northwest, according to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.

From 14 reported cases earlier this week, the number now stands at 25 as of Thursday (July 23) — an increase of 11 in what had been an area of the province with a relatively low total.

Eight of those new cases have been reported in the past 24 hours.

The northwest increase is compared to the central part of the north where there have been no new cases in past days and in the northeast where there has been just one new case.

With this latest release of figures, the Northern Health area total now stands at 77.

B.C. has seen a steady rise in new virus cases the past two weeks, with just more than 200 new test-positive cases in seven days time.

“COVID-19 can be a stealthy virus, silently moving around our province with far-reaching impacts and serious consequences,” provincial health officer Bonnie Henry and health minister Adrian Dix said in a joint statement released Thursday.

“Outside or inside, visiting a friend or out for dinner, being around crowds of people, especially those you do not know, puts you at risk. Rather, keep your groups small and spend time only with those you know. Use the layers of protection to keep yourself and those you care for safe.”

No more than six people are now permitted to sit at one table in a restaurant and, if faced by a crowd, people are encouraged to find somewhere else.

“You can protect your household bubble, your family and close friends by being mindful of those around you and giving each other the space to stay safe,” the statement added.

Black Press Media has reached out to health officials for further comment.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Third councillor in 3 weeks resigns mid-term on Haida Gwaii
Next story
Mexican consulate wants answers after ‘assault’ on farmworker by police officers in Abbotsford

Just Posted

Reactivation of Queen Charlotte emergency ops expected to solve work permit woes

With reactivation of EOC, mayor says ‘important projects …. can hopefully get moved forward’

Third councillor in 3 weeks resigns mid-term on Haida Gwaii

Village of Queen Charlotte council announced resignation of Devin Rachar at July 20 meeting

‘Good times that will be no more’: Sandspit Inn shutters its doors

Chattel sale on July 22; Transport Canada review will ‘determine the best management approach’

VIDEO: ‘Out of Isolation’ showcases Haida Gwaii artists’ creative response to COVID-19

Outdoor art event took place July 18 at the Queen Charlotte Visitor Centre

Queen Charlotte RCMP seize suspected cocaine, over $10,000 cash in Skidegate

Police conducted search warrant on July 14; two individuals arrested at the scene

VIDEO: ‘Out of Isolation’ showcases Haida Gwaii artists’ creative response to COVID-19

Outdoor art event took place July 18 at the Queen Charlotte Visitor Centre

Mexican consulate wants answers after ‘assault’ on farmworker by police officers in Abbotsford

Consulate says farmworker injured after being punched & kicked by officer and attacked by police dog

Police seize nearly 200 kg of meth near near U.S.-B.C. border

Police say meth seizure is likely one of the largest in Canadian history

Interior hatchery resurrected to incubate chinook fry caught at Big Bar Slide

Adult chinook to transferred to Nechako White Sturgeon Conservation Centre initially

Humpback calf named in honour of whale-loving B.C. girl who died of rare genetic disease

Splashy, often spotted near Cortes Island, was nicknamed after Miranda Friz’s beloved humpback stuffed toy

Future still uncertain for B.C. high school sports this fall

B.C. School Sports working on detailed return-to-sport plan

Drivers take care: B.C. quadruples fine for ‘dooring’ cyclists

Fine goes up from $81 to $368

COVID-19 lockdowns reduced the earth’s seismic noise by up to 50%

New study looked at seismic stations from 117 countries during the pandemic

COVID-19: Rental guests to be limited, B.C.’s Dr. Bonnie Henry says

B.C. reports another 30 more cases, one more death

Most Read