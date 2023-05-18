814 people died from toxic drugs in the first 4 months of 2023: BC Coroners Service

Public Safety Ministry says fentanyl has been found in 79% of deaths this year

Protesters stop at the intersection of Powell and Main streets in Vancouver to listen to speeches on April 14, 2023 during an event marking the seventh anniversary of the toxic drug deaths in B.C. (Lauren Collins photo)

April 2023 was the 31st consecutive month in which at least 150 died from unregulated drugs in B.C. – and the 13th month in which more than 200 deaths were reported.

In April, 206 British Columbians died. That’s about 7 people dying every day, according to a statement from the BC Coroners Service and the Public Safety Ministry. There have been 814 deaths so far in 2023.

“As has been the case throughout the crisis, the illicit drug supply remains highly volatile, challenging people’s best efforts to use safely and challenging life-saving responses.”

The statement adds that fentanyl has been detected in about 79 per cent of deaths in 2023, down slightly from 86 per cent in 2022.

“Illicit fentanyl continues to be the main and most lethal driver of B.C.’s drug-toxicity public-health emergency,” said Lisa Lapointe, chief coroner

There has also been an increase in the presence of benzodiazepines, which is largely the result of enhancements to benzodiazepine testing by the Provincial Toxicology Centre.

This drug poisoning crisis is the direct result of an unregulated drug market. Members of our communities are dying because non-prescribed, non-pharmaceutical fentanyl is poisoning them on an unprecedented scale,” explained Lapointe

More to come.

@laurenpcollins1

lauren.collins@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Ministry of Healthopioid crisis