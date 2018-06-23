83-year-old inmate dies at medium-security prison in Mission

An 83-year-old inmate has died at a medium-security prison in Mission, B.C.

Correctional Services Canada says Ralph Whitfield Morris died in custody at the Mission Institution on Friday.

Morris had been serving an indeterminate sentence for armed robbery, second-degree murder, escape from lawful custody and uttering threats.

The correctional service says in a news release he had been in prison since Aug. 20, 1975.

Morris’s next of kin have been notified of his death.

The correctional service says it reviews all cases involving the death of the inmate, and will contact police and the coroner if required.

The Canadian Press

