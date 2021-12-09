This October 2021 photo shows children-size doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo courtesy Pfizer)

9 deaths, 341 new cases of COVID-19 reported in B.C.

Currently 2,915 active cases of COVID-19 in the province

Nine people have died from COVID-19, with 341 new cases in the province, B.C.’s Ministry of Health said in its daily update on Thursday (Dec. 9).

Overall, there are 2,915 active cases in the province, with 220 people in the hospital, of whom 73 are in intensive care. The remainder are isolating and recovering at home, the ministry said.

The Fraser Health Authority has seen 83 new cases for a total of 881. Vancouver Coastal Health has seen 61 new cases, with a total of 538; Interior Health has seen 70 new diagnoses, for a total of 576; Northern Health 29 new cases, with a 262 total and 98 new cases for Island Health saw that region’s total increase to 606. There were no new cases reported outside of Canada, with two active cases.

In addition, Fraser Health saw three deaths, Interior Health one, Northern Health two and Island Health three.

From Dec. 1-7, people who weren’t fully vaccinated accounted for 57.7 per cent of cases, said the ministry. Total number of infections was 2,422 in that time, with 1,308 not vaccinated, 90 partially vaccinated and 1,024 fully vaccinated, the ministry said.

As of today, Dec. 9, 91.8 per cent of adults have received their first vaccine dose, 88.8 per cent have seen their second dose and 13 per cent have received a booster dose.

In addition, 85.9 per cent of people five and older have received their first dose, while 82.1 per cent have received their second; 91.4 per cent of people 12 and over have seen their first dose, 88.3 per cent their second dose and 12 per cent their third.

Totals and new case counts are provisional due to a delay, said the ministry, and will be verified once confirmed.

